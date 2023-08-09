iCRYO Expands Internationally to Canada, Signing a 50-Location Master Franchise Agreement

Fast-Growing Wellness Franchise iCRYO Diversifies Portfolio with Expansion into Canada

BROSSARD, QC, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, announces the signing of a Master Franchise Agreement for the entire country of Canada including the development of 50 locations. This agreement marks the brand's first international venture, becoming the first United States franchising company in the recovery and wellness industry to expand internationally.

Behind the recent expansion is Canadian entrepreneur Philippe-Antoine Defoy. Defoy is a multi-unit franchisee of Popeye's Supplements, the #1 retailer of sports nutrition supplements in Canada, in Quebec and Maritimes. He currently owns a total of 27 stores across Quebec City, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Over the course of 16 years working with the supplement brand, Defoy has helped to develop Popeyes Supplement's brand image and franchise development.

Now, Defoy is expanding his portfolio as the master franchisee who will lead the development of 50 iCRYO locations in Canada. A long-time entrepreneur in the health and wellness space, Defoy first encountered iCRYO during a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Driven by curiosity about a brand he had heard mentioned on a few podcasts, Defoy went inside to experience a full day of cryotherapy, red light therapy, and compression treatments. Defoy quickly realized the novelty of having all of these services located in one space, and knew he wanted to be a part of bringing these life-enhancing services to his home country in Canada.

Starting this summer, Defoy will spearhead the opening of locations across his hometown of Montreal as well as in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa and beyond. The first of the new locations opened on July 27th in Brossard, Quebec, in the same building that will house iCRYO's Canadian Headquarters. Additionally, he plans to open 2 more locations in the same area by 2024.

"Through my professional career and in my personal life, I've tried to connect people with services and products that will help them lead healthier lifestyles," Defoy said. "The opportunity to partner with iCRYO is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to bring cutting-edge wellness services to Canadians craving ways to better their lifestyles. Opening locations that consolidate cryotherapy, IV drip infusions, facial toning, and more under one roof makes it easier than ever for people to invest in their own health and improve their quality of life. I look forward to serving people all over the country and jumpstarting other entrepreneurs' careers in a growing industry with an undeniable impact."

Focusing on a series of health-related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery and overall wellness, iCRYO has helped 150,000+ people and has awarded over 300 franchises to business owners all across the United States, and with this most recent franchise award, has now become an international wellness brand.

"iCRYO's expansion into Canada speaks directly to a high demand for our wellness services across the globe," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder of iCRYO. "Phil is the ideal entrepreneurial partner as he aligns with iCRYO's Mission, Vision, Values and Culture—his commitment to elevating the lifestyles of Canadians speaks to our overall mission as a wellness company. As we expand internationally, iCRYO is making it easier than ever to access preventative and recovery services that have the capacity to help people live longer, healthier lives, no matter where they live."

Building off the brand's current roster of 200 locations, this single signed agreement is set to grow the brand by over 15%. In 2022, iCRYO announced a record-setting year for sales with a single location surpassing $70,000 in one-day sales and $200,000 as a single month's revenue. Some locations are on pace for multimillion dollar annual revenues for the 2023 fiscal year, hinting at potential for what might be to come for the soon-to-open locations in Canada.

iCRYO's mission is to elevate the quality of life for their team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more about iCRYO and their franchise opportunity, visit https://icryo.com/start-cryotherapy-franchise-business/.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for all business owners. iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the quality of life for their team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

