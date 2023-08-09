Genuine Marketing Group Inc. announces ZPTAG™ beta test agreement with Ignite Dispensary Distribution a licensed CBD, Hemp, and Hemp-derived product retailer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GMGZ) has entered an agreement with Ignite Dispensary Distribution LLC to serve as the company's cannabis industry ZPTAG™ beta test partner. The test is scheduled for Fall/Winter of 2023 and will be featured at Ignite Dispensary retail locations in the state of Wisconsin. Select Ignite brand Hemp-derived products will be tagged, scanned, and tracked from packaging to distribution to retailer and ultimately to the consumer. As a closed beta, GMG's proprietary authentication system, ZPTAG™ will verify the journey and origin of the Ignite products as well as provide beta consumer participants with valuable dosage information and confirmation that what they are buying is safe and federally compliant. With the intent to build trust and transparency in the industry, the test will also inform GMG about pain points and needed system adjustments to better serve all supply chain stakeholders as well as improve the brand and consumer experience. Ignite Dispensary will be the first to provide its customers "Peace of mind in the palm of their hand" through the ZPTAG™ product authentication App. Paving the way for ZPTAG™ adoption in cannabis regulated states nation-wide. Including Minnesota, where GMG is headquartered.

GMG (PRNewswire)

As a brick-and-mortar as well as online shop, Ignite Dispensary is committed to supporting ethical and sustainable hemp growing practices. Established in 2016 and dedicated to quality, community and education, the company strives to normalize the CBD and Hemp shopping experience through modern ambiance and welcoming environments where everyone can enjoy shopping and learning.

Timothy Frey, Ignite Dispensary Founder and CEO stated, "Ignite Dispensary is very excited and proud to be part of this new and exciting technology! We pride ourselves on education, high-end customer experience, and the quality of our products. ZPTAG™ technology is the future, allowing customers to easily track the quality and brand that we stand behind. It serves as another way we can go above and beyond with transparency. "

With a focus on all consumers, GMG will soon run betas and pilot programs in the produce and Consumer Packaged Goods industries as the ZPTAG™ authentication App is purpose built for verification of all goods and products across the consumer shopping environment. Whether you are buying gummies, lettuce, eye drops or a luxury brand purse, the ZPTAG™ App will verify it and show you how it got there.

Genuine Marketing Group CEO, Chuck Chastain also commented, "At GMG, we know that our ZPTAG™ technology and authentication system serves to verify the authenticity of products and protects against fraud and brand counterfeiting, but as part of the multi-billion-dollar cannabis industry, we can provide a much-needed connection between brand and consumer based on trust. Quality and customer education is what we like most about Ignite Dispensary and we look forward to our ZPTAG™ brand displayed alongside theirs on select labels during this beta and in the future as we grow together in the space."

About Ignite Dispensary:

Ignite Dispensary is a licensed dispensary for Hemp, CBD, Hemp-derived Delta 8, THC-P, and Delta 9.

Whether you are looking for stress or tension relief, or something to enhance your mood, their team of Hemp and CBD experts are here to help. As cannabis lovers and passionate ambassadors of the lifestyle, Ignite Dispensary focuses on quality and education and is proud to be a trusted provider of the best CBD and Hemp-derived products on the market.

About Genuine Marketing Group Inc.:

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPTAG™. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the IBM blockchain, ZPTAG™ authenticates products direct from the shopping aisle and at the point of purchase for the end user and consumer.

More information about Ignite Dispensary can be found at

https://ignitedispensary.com/

More information about Genuine Marketing Group Inc. can be found at

https://genuinemarketinggroup.com/

Contact: Greg Needham

Email: greg@genuinemarketinggroup.com

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genuine Marketing Group Inc.