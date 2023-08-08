Rise48 Equity Donates Thousands of School Supplies to Phoenix, AZ and Dallas, TX Residents

PHOENIX, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rise48 Group and their philanthropic organization, Rise up Give Back, hosted their second annual "Rise Supplies" events last week in Phoenix and Dallas where they donated thousands of backpacks and school supplies.

Rise Supplies 2023 event hosted at Rise Skyview (PRNewswire)

These back-to-school events were hosted at all 33 of Rise48 Equity's apartment communities. With the help of corporate staff, each of the on-site property management teams hosted an event for their residents to pick up free back-to-school essentials, including backpacks, folders, notebooks, pencils, crayons, rulers, glue sticks, erasers, and more!

Each community celebrated the new school year with coloring stations, photo booths, ice cream socials, snow cone trucks, and other fun treats. The Rise48 teams also coordinated sticker stations and iron-on patch stations for kids to decorate their backpacks and school supplies with their own personal touch!

Rise48 Equity aims to improve living standards for all of their residents. Rise Supplies was created to ease the financial burden that parents often feel when buying school supplies for their children. The Rise48 Group was the primary donor of the events with a special thank you to the sponsors of this year's Rise Supplies events: Cox Communications, Apartments.com, RealPage, and Zillow Rentals.

Rise48 Equity CEO and Co-Founder, Zach Haptonstall, said "This is one of the really fun parts of the business, just being able to interact directly with the residents and their kids. I know it always sounds cliche for companies to say they like to give back to the community or donate to a charity, but with the Rise Supplies event we can truly see the impact firsthand that it makes. Some of us may take something simple like school supplies for granted, but for many of our residents this truly saves them a lot of money and is a big relief for them financially and emotionally. It's cool to see their reactions and gratitude for something that may seem simple. Year 2 was a success and we'll plan to continue this going forward across the portfolio."

About Rise48 Equity:

Since 2019, Rise48 Equity has completed over $1.99 Billion+ in total transactions and purchased 44 assets totaling 7,900+ units. They currently have $1.55 Billion+ of Assets Under Management in Phoenix, AZ and Dallas, TX. They have completed 11 Full-Cycle Dispositions and returned capital to investors. The company has 240+ full-time W2 employees on full healthcare benefits.

Rise48 Equity provides multifamily investment opportunities for accredited investors to protect and grow their wealth and achieve passive cash-flow. The team brings expertise to acquire, reposition and return capital to investors upon reaching the business plan.

Rise48 Communities is the vertically-integrated property management company that manages all assets owned by Rise48 Equity. The company does all of the construction management, property management, and asset management in-house.

For more information about Rise48 Equity, visit their website: rise48equity.com

Rise48 Equity Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rise48 Equity