Liberty Advisor Group Celebrates 15 Years

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Advisor Group, a Chicago-based business and technology consulting firm, marks a milestone today as it celebrates its 15th anniversary. Founded in 2008 with the vision to build a different type of consulting firm, Liberty Advisor Group's mission is to always put its clients first and deliver tangible value.

In these 15 years, Liberty Advisor Group has thrived on its unique blend of experience and agile, client-focused approach. The firm's unwavering commitment to doing what is right for the client at all times is the guiding principle that has led to its growth and success. Liberty Advisor Group is proud to bring the right experience to realize their client's greatest ambitions. This is what keeps its clients coming back year after year.

Chad Smith, CEO and founding partner, reflected on this significant achievement, stating, "As we celebrate our 15 year anniversary, I am so grateful to our people and clients who made it possible. We could not have come this far without their trust and belief in our vision."

Not only has Liberty Advisor Group built a reputation for its superior client service, but it has also created a strong company culture that encourages excellence, growth, and fun. The firm believes that its people are its greatest asset, and their dedication and commitment have played an integral role in achieving this landmark.

Looking ahead, the firm has set its sights on the future with optimism. "We are excited for the next 15 years. We will remain committed to continuing to realize our clients' ambitions while building a strong culture of fun and family," adds Smith.

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused business and technology consulting firm based in Chicago. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has been committed to helping clients solve their most complex business issues, delivering tangible results that drive growth and reduce risk. Year after year Liberty has been recognized for its people, culture, and hard work. Most recently, Liberty was named to Best Workplaces in Chicago™ in 2023 by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine

Our lean, hand-picked team of experienced experts dives deep and develops real-world solutions that impact your business now while laying the foundation for the future. We are a goal-oriented, client-focused, and results-driven consulting firm that will ask you the right questions to bring you the right answers, whatever it takes. No matter how ambitious your vision is – we have the experience to make it happen. (PRNewsfoto/Liberty Advisor Group) (PRNewswire)

