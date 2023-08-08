DATAMOTIVE SECURES $3.8 MILLION FUNDING TO ENABLE SEAMLESS BUSINESS CONTINUITY ACROSS CLOUDS

Company allows hybrid, multi-cloud workload portability to simplify disaster recovery and cloud migration with 10-minute SLA guarantee

PUNE, India, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamotive, a company that provides cloud workload portability for worldwide organizations, announced today that it has raised $3.8 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by the Dubai-based VC firm Morphosis with participation from 3one4 Capital, YourNest Venture Capital and Patni Group. The new funding round will accelerate the delivery of Datamotive's products that enable organizations to seamlessly and securely scale, migrate and recover data and workloads across public and private clouds with a guaranteed 10-minute recovery service level agreement (SLA) regardless of cloud and workload size.

Datamotive allows organizations to build a hybrid cloud blueprint that supports freedom of choice for any cloud service provider and offers them the ability to run workloads anywhere on any cloud. Its patented replication and recovery engine enables online, agentless replication of entire workloads (OS, platform, application, and its data), while the recovery engine provides a flat-line recovery time (RTO/CTO) of 10 minutes with zero impact on workload performance. The RTO/CTO applies irrespective of the application, its size, or the cloud platform. The company's strengths lie in enabling cross-hypervisor replication and recovering the workloads using the target native infrastructure.

"We are proud of what we've accomplished so far. This funding will enable us to continue the innovation cycle with our DR and cloud migration products, and, of course, accelerate our geographic expansion," said Yogesh Anyapanawar, co-founder of Datamotive.

"By enabling workload portability, Datamotive accelerates the adoption of hybrid, multi-cloud computing for organizations. This allows businesses to innovate and operate without the fear of vendor lock-in," added Sameer Zaveri, co-founder of Datamotive.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Datamotive and support the team's visionary approach in the workload portability market," said Amit Zutshi, managing partner and founder of Morphosis. "With its innovative, unparalleled cost-to-value ratio, best-in-class SLAs, and exceptional performance, Datamotive.io is poised to lead the way in hybrid cloud workload portability and transform multi-cloud management in the business continuity market."

About Datamotive

Datamotive is an enterprise workload mobility company that enables the seamless movement of workloads in a hybrid multi-cloud environment with a guaranteed SLA of 10 minutes. Its patented solution protects organizations from data losses caused by cloud security misconfigurations, data breaches, or the corruption of corporate networks. For more information, go to https://www.datamotive.io/.

About YourNest

YourNest, established in 2011 as a technology-focused Pre-Series A fund house has pioneered deep tech investing and IP-led product innovation in enterprise-driven (B2B) startups (IoT, AI/ML, Robotics, Cloud, Automation, etc). YourNest Innovative Products VC Fund III recorded its first close in Sept '21 and has NIIF as its anchor investor. In its first Fund, YourNest has provided a DPI of 1.47 with four exits. Its second Fund, fully invested with a maiden exit, features amongst the best performing AIFs in the latest CRISIL AIF Benchmark Report of Sept '22 with 34.62% net IRR as of March 31 2023, where the peer benchmark stands at 23.68% net IRR.

Media Contact:



Yogesh Anyapanawar

Founder, Datamotive

info@datamotive.io

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170614/Datamotive_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Datamotive