Dr. Yoon, natural-derived sulfur soap that has been tested for human application and skin irritation

Dr. Yoon, natural-derived sulfur soap that has been tested for human application and skin irritation

30 companies were selected to participate in the "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project" this year

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gangseo Chemical Industrial Co. ,which has studied only soap and detergents for 50 years, was finally selected as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project" organized by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. (MSS)

Gangseo Chemical Industrial Co., which has technology made by liquidizing sulfur, has launched a naturally derived Dr. Yoon sulfur soap made by a patented manufacturing secret method.

Rich and soft dense foam and cleaning power are basic, and the company also delivers skin moisturization and pore improvement effects.

It is a reliable product that has been tested and tested for human application of skin moisturization, sebum improvement, and pore improvement, and has been tested for human application and skin hypotension at the Human Skin Clinical Test Center. Dr. Yoon sulfur soap, which was created by our CEO by researching and organizing the theory of German chemist Wackenroder, explained that contact with the skin removes bacteria from the skin and regenerates the skin.

The company emphasized that the product, an eco-friendly product with 99.9% natural ingredients that do not remain, was naturally matured and dried for 168 hours, creating a natural soap.

Gangseo Chemical Industry Co. said it has five domestic patents and licenses for non-medical products approved by the Korean Intellectual Property Office, has received sanitary approval from China's Ministry of Health and Welfare, and all products are located at Incheon International Airport Duty Free.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9PXP47K

View original content:

SOURCE Gangseo Chemical Industrial Co.