Angelalign Technology Inc. Accelerates Expansion through Global Partnership with 3Shape

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC. (6699.HK) and 3Shape announced a global strategic partnership aimed at strengthening both companies' ability to serve digital orthodontics patients globally. The partnership enables Angel Aligner's clinicians around the world, when using 3Shape scanners, to effortlessly upload patient images to Angel Aligner's cloud-based digital orthodontic platform with a simple click of a button. At the same time, 3Shape's orthodontic clients worldwide gain seamless access to Angel Aligner's comprehensive clear aligner solutions, streamlining their workflows. The strategic partnership between Angel Aligner and 3Shape is an important embodiment of Angel Aligner's digitalization and internationalization strategy while also embodying both companies' commitment to open-architecture business systems.

This new partnership promotes the digital orthodontic industry's development globally and improves providers' workflows.

Donald Huang, Director of Angel Aligner, who is also responsible for the company's international business, stated, "Throughout the years, Angel Aligner and 3Shape have nurtured a deep and enduring partnership founded on mutual trust. To foster a broader and deeper cooperation, we aim to leverage the resources and cutting-edge technologies from both sides, to drive innovation and transformation in digital orthodontics. Our shared goal is to enhance efficient and accurate diagnosis and treatment, while providing patients with a comfortable and precise orthodontic experience."

Jakob Just-Bomholt, CEO of 3Shape, stated, "Building on our longstanding collaboration, 3Shape and Angel Aligner are taking our global strategic partnership to new heights, through our joint efforts to create a more comprehensive digital dental ecosystem. I am confident that the combination of our technologies will deliver smarter, more precise and highly efficient treatment solutions to users around the world".

Angel Aligner has been deeply engaging in the digital orthodontic industry for over 20 years and has treated over 1 million* cases.

3Shape has one of the highest installed bases of intra-oral scanners worldwide, covering more than 100 countries or regions, with more than 650 patents and an average of more than 500,000 3Shape scans per day.

The strategic partnership between the two companies will promote the development of the digital orthodontic industry and improve workflows for orthodontic providers.

* As of June 30, 2023, the total number of cases of products and services provided by all entities owned or controlled by Angelalign Technology, Inc. has exceeded 1 million.

