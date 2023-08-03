Xactus Announces the Next Generation of Its Proprietary Technology Platform, Xactus360

Helps Lenders Streamline Workflows, Create Efficiencies with Single Login to Access Mortgage Credit and Pre-Qualification Reports

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, announced today the next generation of its proprietary technology platform, Xactus360, further modernizing the mortgage process for lenders.

Xactus360's game-changing features allow lenders to improve workflows and create greater efficiencies. Lenders are especially excited about the platform's single login that allows them to quickly access Mortgage Credit and Pre-Qualification reports, saving precious time. Clients may also select criteria based on scores, or multiple delinquency factors in order to stop or upgrade a credit pull for greater cost savings and more streamlined workflows.

"At Xactus, our passion for excellence compels us to continuously push boundaries and reimagine what's possible. That's why we have made substantial investments in innovation and research to ensure that Xactus360 constantly incorporates best practices, a wealth of mortgage experience, and customer input to deliver an intuitive user experience unlike any other," said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus. "Xactus360 is just another way Xactus is continuing to advance the modern mortgage."

The platform's new tagline, "Revolving Around You," perfectly represents its ultimate purpose – to serve the evolving needs of the customers who use it. Xactus360 empowers lenders to easily compare reports throughout the loan process; shorten turn times for supplements; customize outputs to minimize changes; set advanced user access controls; work more efficiently; improve automation; and gain real-time visibility into invoices.

About Xactus

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. With eight operations centers across the U.S., Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability. For more information, please visit https://xactus.com/.

