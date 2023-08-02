Toyota's longest-running nameplate returns to the North American market after a three-year hiatus and stays true to its heritage as a durable off-roader at a more accessible MSRP in the mid- $50,000 range

Exclusively powered by i-FORCE MAX turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain that produces 326 horsepower, 465 lb.-ft. of torque

Available 12.3-inch touchscreen displays latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system and Multi Terrain Monitor

First Edition grade limited to 5,000 units for North America and comes equipped with round heritage LED headlamps, roof rack, rock rails, and exclusive interior design

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 standard on all models

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legends never die. Toyota's off-road icon and longest-running nameplate is making a triumphant comeback to North America for the 2024 model year, returning to its rugged origin. Since its introduction in the U.S. market in 1958, the Land Cruiser evolved over the years from the legendary two-door models like the 40 Series with its fold-down front windshield, white roof, and rear jump seats to the capable yet fully loaded 200 Series, which was the last generation to be sold in the States and combined Land Cruiser's unbreakable strength with premium luxury features. Now, Land Cruiser stays true to its heritage, returning as a high-quality off-roader at a more accessible price point that will take a wider range of customers on numerous backcountry adventures across the globe.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Returns to its Origin (PRNewswire)

Built on the TNGA-F global truck platform, the new Land Cruiser is designed, engineered, and tested to survive in the harshest of environments. For this new generation, Land Cruiser is exclusively available with the range-topping i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain producing 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque. It's slightly smaller and narrower than the outgoing 200 Series model, making it nimbler on the trails, and Land Cruiser features off-road tech that has debuted on the newest generation of Toyota trucks. Limited to 5,000 units for the first two months of production, Land Cruiser will be offered in a First Edition grade that includes two new two-tone paint colors and additional off-road equipment.

"This icon belongs in our lineup," says Toyota group vice president and general manager Dave Christ. "For 2024, Land Cruiser returns to its origin with a heritage-inspired design paired with the legendary capability and durability Land Cruiser is known for, and it will take even more customers on adventures across the globe as it has done for generations."

The 2024 Land Cruiser will be built in Toyota Motor Corporation's Tahara and Hino plants in Japan and arrive in the U.S. in the spring of 2024. Manufacturer's suggested retail pricing will start in the mid-$50,000 range and be announced closer to its on-sale date.

Back to its Origin

For decades, Land Cruiser has been known for its world-renowned capability as the staple of Toyota's core values of quality, durability, and reliability. When Land Cruiser arrived in the U.S. in the late '50s, Toyota sold only one unit in its first year. But then, when the 40 Series arrived, Land Cruiser became the best-selling Toyota in the U.S. for five years running. These early models featured solid front and rear axles on leaf springs, and the boxy look with a flat roof, short overhangs, and "TOYOTA" grilles became iconic. Soon after, though, customers wanted a bigger 4x4, and the Land Cruiser grew into larger station wagon models such as the 55 and 60 Series and ultimately lead to where the Land Cruiser left off in the U.S.: the 200 Series, a premium, full-size luxury off-road SUV.

Now, in its return to the U.S. market after a three-year hiatus, Land Cruiser utilizes the global TNGA-F body-on-frame platform. This new ladder frame allows for more rigidity in the chassis compared to the 200 Series model thanks to the use of high-strength steel with blanking and laser welds. Compared to the outgoing 200 Series, the new Land Cruiser is 4.4 inches narrower and 1.2 inches shorter for more off-road prowess.

Toyota's North American-based studio CALTY Design Research worked closely with the global development team to establish the design direction for the new Land Cruiser. The design team used four key terms to lead the development: authentic, reliable, timeless, and professional. The all-new Land Cruiser is derived from a pure expression of form aligning with function.

For the signature Land Cruiser look, the 1958 grade features the iconic round LED headlights and "TOYOTA" heritage grille, while Land Cruiser grades upgrade to slim, rectangular headlights reminiscent of the FJ62. A squared body profile resembles that of Land Cruisers of old, and the A pillar is pushed back not only to complement the look, but for better outward visibility on the trails. The front overhang is also decreased for greater approach.

A newly developed double-wishbone front suspension with twin-tube shocks is paired with a multi-link rear suspension with coil springs. To provide improved steering feel and facilitate the incorporation of additional safety and convenience features, Land Cruiser will feature electric power steering, and all models feature 17-inch disc brakes front and rear. With a trailer hitch standard on all grades, Land Cruisers can tow up to 6,000 pounds.

i-FORCE MAX Hybrid Standard

Land Cruiser's new i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain comes standard on all grades and pairs a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with a 48-hp electric motor integrated into an eight-speed transmission feeding off a 1.87-kWh NiMH battery pack that creates a total system output of 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque. Fuel economy estimates will be announced closer to Land Cruiser's on-sale date.

All Land Cruisers are equipped with a full-time four-wheel drive system with a center locking differential and an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high/low range. The system also features vehicle stability control (VSC) and an automatic limited-slip differential (Auto LSD). An electronic locking rear differential is standard on all Land Cruisers and can help split power 50/50 to the rear wheels for improved traction control on rough terrain.

An Off Road Icon

Land Cruiser has long been an off-road icon and this new generation continues its legacy. An all-new front stabilizer bar disconnect is standard on Land Cruiser and First Edition grades and increases flex at the push of a button. Overall, Land Cruiser has an approach angle up to 31.0 degrees and max departure to 22.0 degrees while breakover angle reaches 25.0 degrees. Ground clearance is up to 8.7 inches. For off-road protection, Land Cruiser customers can add rock rails and full coverage high strength steel skid plates. For off-road recovery, front tow/recovery hooks come standard. The Land Cruiser 1958 grade comes standard from the factory with fog lamps that will aid in overall visibility. The Land Cruiser grade gets upgraded color selectable RIGID fog lamps.

Multi-Terrain Select, which is now functional in both 4WD-High and 4WD-Low, is standard on the Land Cruiser grade and offers adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrain such as Mud, Dirt, and Sand. The CRAWL Control function is standard and acts as a low-speed, off-road cruise control allowing the driver to focus on steering while the system maintains one of five selectable speeds. Downhill Assist Control is another off-road feature that's standard and it helps the driver navigate descents by limiting the speed of the vehicle. Drivers can view potential obstacles that are looming on the trail via the Multi-Terrain Monitor that can display crisply on the available 12.3-inch touchscreen, which comes standard on the Land Cruiser grade.

With Toyota Genuine Accessories and Associated Accessory Products (AAP), Land Cruiser is a blank canvas for customization. The AAP ecosystem will continue to evolve over time and currently includes over 100 accessories such as off-road recovery gear, rack attachment brackets for storage gear, outdoor sporting equipment carriers, and more. These products can also be conveniently rolled into customer's monthly payments making accessorizing Land Cruiser through Toyota easier than ever.

A Connected Cruiser

With seating for up to five, Land Cruiser 1958 models feature black fabric seats and an 8.0-inch touchscreen displaying Toyota's latest Audio Multimedia system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The new multimedia system also gives drivers the opportunity to access a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. The Land Cruiser grade has heated and ventilated SofTex-trimmed seats available in either black or Java and includes a 12.3-inch multimedia monitor and an available 14-speaker JBL premium sound system. Land Cruiser grade is also available with 4G connectivity for up to five devices that can turn the vehicle into an AT&T Hotspot. An available premium package includes leather-trimmed seats on the Land Cruiser Grade. The limited First Edition grade is exclusively available with leather-trimmed seats and a "First Edition" logo embossed on the door panels. A standard Qi wireless charging pad has enhanced power output, and dual USB-C charging ports are included in the front row and available for the rear passengers. There are also enhanced functional features while driving on rough trails including a palm rest for using the center touch screen and side knee pads.

A Smart Key System with push-button start is standard on all grades. With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, an available Digital Key connects with compatible smartphones to allow vehicle entry, tailgate access, and vehicle starting (4G network dependent). The Digital Key can also be remotely shared with others to give more control over vehicle access rather than giving someone the physical key.

Simple Grade Structure

Land Cruiser will be available in three grades: Land Cruiser 1958, Land Cruiser, and the limited run Land Cruiser First Edition. An available premium package adds power heated and ventilated leather-trimmed seats with lumbar support, a 14-speaker JBL audio system, head-up display, digital rearview mirror, moonroof, and more.

The 2024 Land Cruiser will be offered in seven exterior color choices: Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Underground, Black, Meteor Shower, Trail Dust, and Heritage Blue. The two-tone Trail Dust and Heritage Blue exterior colors feature a Grayscape roof.



Land Cruiser 1958 Land Cruiser Land Cruiser First Edition Platform TNGA-F Engine Turbocharged 2.4-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid Battery 1.87-kWh NiMH Battery Transmission 8-speed Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Full-time 4x4 with two-speed transfer case Horsepower 326 horsepower Torque 465 lb.-ft. Towing 6,000 lbs. Wheelbase 112.2 in. Overall length 193.7 in. Overall width (+ mirrors) 84.2 in. Overall height 73.2 in. Ground Clearance 8.7 in. Running Ground Clearance 8.3 in. Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles 30.0º/25º/22.0º 31.0º/25.0º/22.0º 31.0º/25.0º/22.0º Wheels 18-in. alloy 18-in. alloy (20-in. opt) 18-in. alloy Tires 245/70R18 265/70R18 (265/60R20 opt) 265/70R18

Land Cruiser 1958 Land Cruiser Land Cruiser First Edition · Rear locking differential · CRAWL control · "TOYOTA" heritage grille · Round LED headlamps · LED fog lamps · 18-in. alloy wheels with 245/70 all-

season tires · 8.0-in. multimedia monitor · 6-speaker sound system · Heated steering wheel · Fabric/manual heated seats · 2400W AC inverter Adds or replaces… · Front stabilizer bar disconnect · Rectangular LED headlamps · RIGID color-selectable LED fog lamps · 18-in. alloy wheels with 265/70 all-

season tires · Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) · Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) · 12.3-in. multimedia monitor · 10-speaker sound system · SofTex heated/ventilated power seats Adds or replaces… · Roof rack · Rock rails · Front skid plate · Round LED headlamps · 18-in. alloy wheels with 265/70 all-

season tires · Tailgate light · Back door guard · Mudflaps · Unique-stitched key glove · Leather heated/ventilated power seats

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Standard

All 2024 models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota's suite of active safety and convenience systems. TSS enhancements are made possible by system sensors with improved detection capability. This suite of features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, Proactive Driving Assist is designed to provide gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

The Toyota Safety Sense features have been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. In addition to pedestrian and bicyclist detection, this system now includes the capability to detect a motorcyclist.

Lane Departure Alert will now provide Steering Assist as well as enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control will have Full-Speed Range capability and adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

Lane Tracing Assist is new to Land Cruiser, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control must be enabled for it to function. The system requires detectable lane markings to function. Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced over prior TSS generations. In addition to lane centering, this system also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles' driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

An Emergency Driving Stop System is a new function of Lane Tracing Assist. It's designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they're inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature is designed to bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.

Road Sign Assist is also new to Land Cruiser. This system is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs, and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

In addition to TSS 3.0, other standard features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard.

Beyond Zero Vision

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to working toward a carbon neutral future, Land Cruiser is the latest hybrid offering in Toyota's lineup to wear the Beyond Zero badge. Today, Toyota offers 16 electrified vehicles for customers to choose from. With twelve hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the bZ4X battery electric vehicle, and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell Mirai, Toyota provides more choices than any other automaker for customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2024 Land Cruiser comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.

4Connected Services are dependent on network availability and other factors.

