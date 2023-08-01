UNDER ARMOUR LAUNCHES NEW "UA REWARDS" LOYALTY PROGRAM

BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that U.S.-based consumers have a new way to score more with the launch of Under Armour's "UA Rewards" loyalty program. In Under Armour's drive to Make Athletes Better, our most loyal consumers will be able to connect to the brand in new and rewarding ways.

Under Armour, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Under Armour, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to launch Under Armour's first ever loyalty program. Our consumers are incredibly engaged with our brand and UA Rewards will enable a deeper connection, delivering the value and benefits they've been craving," said Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz. "UA Rewards is a diverse program offering value to consumers, including celebrity athlete experiences and exclusive wellness content."

Experience UA Rewards

Launched on July 31, 2023, U.S.-based consumers 16 years and older can enroll for free on UA.com, through the UA App, or UA MapMyRun. Upon joining the program, members can earn points through:

Purchases: For online purchases on UA.com and the UA App or in-store purchases at Under Armour Brand House and Factory House stores, members can earn 5 points for every $1 spent.

Product Reviews: Leave feedback on eligible products.

Birthday Extras : Get twice the points on the first purchase in your birthday month.

UA MapMyRun Challenges: Take on qualifying UA MapMyRun challenges and earn points once completed.

Members will gain access to benefits, including:

Early Access to Gear and Events : Beat the crowds and get first dibs on new gear like Curry Brand and Project Rock before it hits the shelves. Members can see upcoming events in their digital UA Rewards account.

Athlete Videos and Expert Training Tips: Hear from UA athletes and learn from the world's best experts about ways to improve athlete performance.

After earning points, members will gain access to benefits, such as:

Member-Exclusive Offers : Enter monthly sweepstakes for exclusive prizes like signed gear, new arrivals, and unique experiences. Members can also apply points to future purchases.

Donate to Charity: Coming soon, members can give back to organizations like Good Sports, Positive Coaching Alliance, and Every Kids Sports by redeeming points.

Meet A Basketball Legend and Win UA Gear

To celebrate the program's launch, those who enroll in UA Rewards by August 2 will be entered for a VIP experience with 4x Champion Stephen Curry*. One winner and their guest will win an all-expenses-paid trip to meet Stephen. The exclusive offers don't stop there! Those who enroll by October 31, 2023, will be entered to win free UA gear for a year (valued at $6,000).** For sweepstakes details, please visit UA.com/rewards.

Later this year, UA Rewards will roll out in Under Armour retail stores. To sign up for UA Rewards, please visit UA.com/rewards.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com .

* No purchase necessary. Open to legal U.S. residents who are UA Rewards members. The sweepstakes starts 7/31/23 at 12:00:01 a.m. Eastern Time ("EST") and ends 8/2/23 at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. See Official Rules for complete details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Under Armour. Residents of Hawaii and Alaska are not eligible. Members under the age of 18 will be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The winner will be contacted by 8/3 and will have 24 hours to respond to the email to confirm the prize.

**No purchase necessary. Open to legal U.S. residents who are UA Rewards members and 16 or older. Sweepstakes starts 7/31/23 at 12:00:01 a.m. Eastern Time ("EST") and ends 10/31/23 at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. See Official Rules for complete details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Under Armour.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.