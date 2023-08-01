Trina Storage Elementa shines at Intersolar Europe 2023, awarded more than 1GWh grid-scale BESS projects across European markets

Elementa, the vertically integrated product by Trina Storage chosen for several hundred-megawatt hour battery storage projects in the UK and German markets

Trina Storage introduced E²MS, in-house energy management system engineered for maximized control, efficiency, and sustainability of Trina´s grid-scale batteries at Intersolar Europe 2023

MUNICH , Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, the global energy storage solution provider, today announced that it has secured several hundred megawatt hours of BESS projects in the UK & German markets utilizing its flagship product Elementa – a utility-scale battery storage system as it was presented at Intersolar Europe 2023, marking the start of the Elementa Gigawatt Era.

Elementa battery solution optimized further with new in-house EMS platform

During Intersolar Europe 2023, Trina Storage showcased the full-scale Elementa product for the first time. The company owns all the R&D efforts along the cell manufacturing as well strong integration capability in Changzhou, China. Fully integrated with Trina's in-house LFP cells, multi-level Battery Management System and comprehensive fire mitigation & suppression systems, Elementa offers a state-of-the-art, revenue generating grid asset with enhanced safety and optimized cost.

"This is my first time physically seeing the Elementa product. From first viewing it appears to give due consideration to all the key elements that we would be looking for: for example O&M requirements, and how easy it is to address issues or to maintain the product." Said Liam Breathnack, Technology Director of Grid Scale Battery Storage at SMS plc.

To maximize control as well as performance of its battery assets, Trina Storage also introduced E²MS – expert energy management system. E²MS is a comprehensive software and hardware solution that seamlessly integrates with Trina's grid scale battery energy storage systems (BESS). It is based on a layered system architecture comprising Power Plant Controller (PLC), SCADA Server and Grid Meter. Embedded with sophisticated evolutionary algorithms, intelligent control strategies, and dedicated hardware interfaces, E²MS precisely collects, analyzes, and interprets real-time & historical data from the battery assets, providing customers with maximized control, efficiency, and sustainability of the BESS. In the long term, it further enables safer operation, enhanced system performance as well as optimized project returns.

Trina Storage Elementa leading the way with over 1GWh projects under construction

Trina Storage has secured hundreds of megawatt hour of BESS projects utilizing its flagship product Elementa, strategically expanding its low-carbon footprint across Europe. Recently, Trina Storage announced contract closure for another two battery storage projects with DIF Capital Partners, an independent infrastructure fund manager founded in 2005, adding another 180MWh to Trina's Solar + Storage projects in the UK. Both projects, the 50MW/100MWh Warley project and the 40MW/80MWh Sundon project located in east of England, are two-hour storage projects co-located with solar generation. Trina Storage Elementa BESS solution will be deployed in both projects to shift the peak generation from the PV system when the energy demand fluctuates, adding resilience and flexibility to the site. The Warley and Sundon projects are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2024.

Commenting on these deals, Terry Chen, Head of Overseas Storage Business said, "Our cutting-edge storage solutions are built for the most demanding grid service KPIs and will stand the test of time. We are further ramping up our manufacturing, integration, and testing capacities; now very well positioned to support the continued expansion of the renewable energy sector and make a substantial contribution to the global energy transition."

About Trina Storage

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trina Solar, is a global energy storage system provider dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Our mission is to lead the renewable energy transition through cost-effective storage and to provide Solar For Everyone by expanding solar generation at scale. Building on 25 years of solar experience, we deliver cost-effective and flexible solutions to utilities and developers around the world.

About Trina Solar

Over 25 years Trina Solar has been evolving from a top class PV module supplier to the world's leading PV and smart energy total solutions provider, with PV products, system solutions and smart energy. The company manufactures, sells and does research and development on PV products, EPC and O&M as well as smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems and energy cloud-platform operations. Trina Solar has a presence in more than 100 countries and regions, including regional headquarters in Zurich, San Jose, Miami, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai. The company operates eight manufacturing bases and more than 40 branches and has more than 12.000 employees worldwide.

