Saul Ewing LLP Expands to California In Combination with Freeman Freeman & Smiley

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Ewing LLP today announced that it has expanded nationally, opening two offices in Southern California through a combination with 50-attorney law firm Freeman Freeman & Smiley ("Freeman"). With offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, the combined Firm now has 18 offices nationwide and more than 400 attorneys.

Nationally recognized in the areas of real estate and trusts and estates, Freeman has been a fixture in the Southern California legal communities for nearly 50 years, offering trusted advice and personal service to individuals, start-up businesses and Fortune 500 companies throughout California. Freeman attorneys also have significant experience representing clients in the financial services, food and beverage, technology and retail, manufacturing and distribution industries. Attorneys from Freeman have played a lead role in many high-profile matters involving figures in all areas of entertainment.

"Today marks a major milestone in Saul Ewing's growth," said Managing Partner Jason M. St. John. "There are several core industries making up a substantial part of California's economy that align nicely with Saul Ewing's key industry offerings and strategic focuses for growth, including Higher Education, Cannabis, Insurance, Sports & Entertainment and Food, Beverage and Agribusiness. Additionally, this combination further strengthens our nationally-recognized real estate practice. This makes California a perfect fit for expansion, and with its stellar reputation and talented attorneys, Freeman is the ideal firm with which to combine."

Saul Ewing has several core clients headquartered or with substantial operations in California who will benefit by an office staffed with local attorneys who are well-entrenched in the market. Firm leaders also see great potential to strengthen many existing relationships with contacts based in the state. In the past three years alone, Saul Ewing attorneys have handled more than 500 client matters in California. Similarly, the Freeman firm serves clients throughout the country who will benefit from the combined firm's expanded geographic reach and broader service offerings.

"This combination is very welcome news," said Matthew R. Ayres, Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Bolthouse Farms. "We look forward to continuing our working relationship with our friends at Saul Ewing LLP, particularly with the firm's deep bench of California-based attorneys who have significant experience in sectors that are relevant to Bolthouse Farms."

"The collaborative culture, bench strength, industry focus and full range of legal services is what attracted us to Saul Ewing," said Steven Ziven, former Managing Partner of Freeman, who will now serve as Managing Partner of the Los Angeles office. "With 18 offices and more than 400 attorneys, we will now be able to serve clients much more holistically and effectively and have boots on the ground where they are needed."

Marty Hochman, Deputy General Counsel for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, said, "Freeman Freeman & Smiley has been a long-term strategic legal advisor for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. and we look forward to taking advantage of the deeper bench of attorneys and additional resources this combination will bring."

