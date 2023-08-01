Roll Out the Red Carpet for Spin Master's PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ Toy Collection

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) ( www.spinmaster.com ), the leading global children's entertainment company behind the global phenomenon PAW Patrol®, officially unveils their toy collection for the franchise's upcoming second feature film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, a Spin Master Entertainment production, produced in association with Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures.

Spin Master unveils the PAW Patrol® toy collection for the franchise’s upcoming second feature film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

"Packed with jaw-dropping transformations, the PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie toy collection will spark limitless imaginative play," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "Our team of toy experts have brought the on-screen adventures of the pups to life, blending impressive features with intuitive mechanisms tailored for little hands, ensuring an unforgettable playtime experience."

The PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie toy collection includes a wide range of toys from vehicles and playsets to plush and roleplay for preschoolers to play out their own mighty missions. Available August 1, 2023 at major retailers, highlights include:

Skye's Mighty Movie Jet TM : With a leading role in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, small but mighty Skye takes to the skies with her all-new Mighty Movie Jet . Featuring a 360-degree wing rotation, motion activated lights, sound and phrases, preschoolers can recreate their favorite missions. Includes Skye pup figure. SRP $49.99 / Ages 3+



Chase's Mighty Transforming Cruiser TM : Chase's all-new vehicle is straight from the big screen for even bigger rescues including an epic transformation that converts his cruiser into a powered-up, mighty rescue vehicle! The vehicle also includes lights, sounds, music and pup phrases and comes with a Chase pup figure. SRP $49.99 / Ages 3+

Aircraft Carrier HQ TM : Introducing the Aircraft Carrier HQ , where every mission starts. A must have toy to play out all the mighty missions from the film. The Aircraft Carrier HQ features a preschool-friendly transformation, dual vehicle launchers and two projectiles on each side. Featuring lights, sounds, music and pup phrases and comes with a Chase vehicle and pup figure. SRP $129.99 / Ages 3+

Mighty Movie Themed Vehicles: Straight from the big screen, these PAW Patrol vehicles are powered up with lights and sounds. Collect all six pups. SRP: $17.99 / Ages 3+

Pup Squad PatrollerTM: Measuring 10 inches long, and 5 inches tall, this pint-sized vehicle playset features an exciting transformation from a PAW Patroller toy truck, into an awesome mobile command center, complete with a vehicle launch ramp and toy storage space. SRP: $24.99 / Ages 3+

The PAW Patrol are on a roll, marking the franchise's tenth anniversary year. In addition to the premiere of a second feature film, Spin Master will also be debuting PAW Patrol AcademyTM, a brand-new preschool learning app set to be released on September 28th. An exciting, kid-safe, mobile experience, preschoolers will be able to further immerse in the world of PAW Patrol as the app invites them into the show, guiding them through daring missions, games and content that blends story and interactivity with educational and emotional learning. With the ability to unlock clips from beloved show episodes and seasonal content and updates, the app will be available on iOS and Android for $49.99 annual / $7.99 month with a 7-day unlimited access free trial.

Join Ryder and his crew of pups on their mighty adventures in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie coming to theaters September 29, 2023. A star-studded line up of world class voice talent including Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, Mckenna Grace, Finn Lee-Epp, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, and Serena Williams join returning cast members Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin, and Ron Pardo delivering the excitement for the pups second big screen debut.

