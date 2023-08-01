PRIVACY ALERT: Medical Payment Servicer Intellihartx Under Investigation for Data Breach of Nearly Half a Million Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting nearly half a million patient records in the custody of Intellihartx, LLC (also known as "ITx"), a medical payment and collections servicer.

According to Intellihartx, the breach occurred through the use of a compromised file transfer software program and resulted in the theft of nearly half a million patients' names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical billing and insurance information, and certain patient medical information, including diagnoses and medications. The company claims it initially discovered the breach on February 2, 2023 and began notifying impacted patients between April 11 and May 19, 2023.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Intellihartx's security practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a Intellihartx customer and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/intellihartx.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Amber L. Schubert

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

aschubert@sjk.law

Tel: (415) 788-4220

View original content:

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP