Monster's DNA One & DNA Max Bluetooth Speakers Are Ready to Party with New Limited-Edition Colors

For a limited time, customers can get Monster's hot-selling DNA One and DNA Max Wireless Charging Bluetooth Speakers in striking blue, vibrant green, bold orange, royal purple, and fiery red

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster , a renowned leader in audio technology, today announces limited edition color options of its hot-selling DNA One and DNA Max portable wireless charging speakers.

"We wanted to offer our customers not only exceptional sound quality but also a visually appealing Bluetooth speaker that matches their unique tastes," said Kevin Lee, CEO at Monster. "With these limited edition colors, Monster customers can now showcase their individuality while enjoying their favorite music on the go or in the comfort of their homes."

The DNA One and DNA Max speakers have redefined what it means to be portable speakers with their stylish design, excellent sound quality, rugged durability, and out-of-the-box wireless (Qi) charging capabilities. Now, Monster is adding a burst of personality to the mix with new limited-edition colors: striking blue, vibrant green, bold orange, royal purple, and fiery red. Whether listeners want to make a bold statement or match their speaker to their mood, these eye-catching colors will let them do it in style.

What's a party without great music? Monster's DNA One and Max speakers bring parties to life with Party Mode™. With Party Mode, Monsters can effortlessly connect and synchronize up to 99 DNA speakers with just a push of a button. Picture this: an entire home filled with synchronized beats, or an unforgettable gathering with friends where the music sets the perfect mood.

But it's not just about their stellar looks, these speakers also deliver powerful and impressive sound. Featuring Monster's Omnidirectional Sound technology, each speaker is equipped with four evenly distributed speakers, including two drivers and two passive radiators. No matter where they're placed in a room, music will sound like it is being directed at the listener, creating an enjoyable listening experience from any angle.

Monster takes durability seriously too. The DNA One and DNA Max speakers boast an impressive IP67 waterproof rating. That means they can withstand being submerged in water up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes. So, don't be afraid to take the party to the pool or beach.

As part of the new DNA speaker color drop, the epic tattoo artists at 6 Skulls in NYC are helping people express their inner monster with Monster tattoos. "Being a Monster is about being the best, being bold, having passion, and never being afraid to take chances! Our artists and our customers truly are monsters, and we're excited to help them express it with Monster tattoos," said Nidal D at 6 Skulls. Check out the videos of people getting Monster tattoos on 6 Skulls' and Monster's social channels

Product Availability: The limited-edition colors of Monster DNA One and DNA Max speakers (MSRP: $169.99 and $199.99, respectively) are now available exclusively at monsterstore.com .

Monster DNA One and DNA Max Specs:



DNA One DNA Max Transducers 2 x 45mm active, 2 x 50mm-30mm

passive radiator 2 x 53mm active, 2 x 70mm-40mm

passive radiator Rated output power 10Wx2 (THD+N @1 KHz ≤1%) 15Wx2 (THD+N @1 KHz ≤1%) Power input USB-C™ 1.5A/5V, WLS 1.5A/5V USB-C™ 1.5A/5V, WLS 1.5A/5V Frequency response 90Hz - 20KHz 90Hz - 20KHz SNR 90dB 90dB Max sound pressure 88dB 90dB Battery Li-ion 2,600mAh Li-ion 4,400mAh Charge time <3.5 hours <4 hours Standby time <100 hours <100 hours Music playtime <14 hours <14 hours Connections USB-C, WLS Charger USB-C, WLS Charger Mics 1 ECM Mic 1 ECM Mic Dimensions 6.1 x 4.4 x 3 inches 8.7 x 4.4 x 3 inches Weight 1.5 pounds 2.43 pounds

About Monster

Since 1979, Monster has been a global leader in audio technology, renowned for its innovative and high-quality products. With a commitment to superior sound performance, durability, and style, Monster continues to revolutionize the way we experience music. From headphones to speakers and accessories, Monster's products cater to audiophiles and music enthusiasts alike. For more information, visit monsterstore.com .

