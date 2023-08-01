LIVEKINDLY COLLECTIVE ACQUIRES ALPHA

The acquisition of Alpha—a popular plant-based brand with a large U.S. footprint—will anchor LIVEKINDLY Collective's position as category consolidator.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LIVEKINDLY Collective (LKC), a collection of food brands on track to become one of the plant-based industry's leading food companies, today announces the acquisition of California-based Alpha Foods (Alpha). It is LKC's sixth food brand acquisition to date since its founding in 2020 and the first in the U.S. Alpha enjoys a strong brand presence and its extensive variety of products can be found in the frozen food section at major retailers including Costco, Kroger, Whole Foods, Safeway, H-E-B, Albertson's, Sprouts, and other national and regional stores, from the eastern seaboard to the west coast.

"LIVEKINDLY Collective is the plant-based food industry's leading consolidator. We have a portfolio of strong plant-based food brands—including Fry's, Oumph!, LikeMeat, No Meat, and Dutch Weed Burger—our focus is on building companies that share our vision and business ethos and have the potential to become global successes. We grow brands responsibly," states LKC CEO David Knopf. "In the U.S., Alpha is one of the fastest growing brands in the plant-based frozen food category. The strategic acquisition of Alpha's assets will allow us to significantly increase our U.S. presence and bring innovative, delicious products to consumers in the U.S. under the Alpha brand. We are confident in the long-term prospect for this dynamic market."

Alpha Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Loren Wallis, says, "Joining LKC will enable Alpha to grow sustainably while propelling innovation in a category that is often accused of creating a plethora of plant-based versions of ubiquitous products like patties and nuggets." Cole Orobetz, CEO and Co-founder of Alpha Foods, explains, "We are thrilled to be joining the Collective of strong plant-based brands with products in global markets, which will no doubt have a positive impact on our U.S. business. This acquisition furthers Alpha's mission to provide extraordinarily delicious products to the broadest possible audience."

STRATEGIC GROWTH & A WIN-WIN

With Alpha joining the Collective, LKC enters the ready-to-eat breakfast and burrito snacking category and expands its distribution in the U.S. With more than 200,000+ distribution points across 40+ countries, strengthening its reach in the U.S. will significantly boost LKC's positioning in the market and allow it to be the first major global plant-based entity to continue consolidating within the category.

LIVEKINDLY Collective U.S. General Manager, Shaun Richardson, adds, "Our global infrastructure, allowing for better distribution, R&D pliancy and innovation, will open up opportunities in the market and beyond." Shaun is also a founding member of Fry Family Foods, an established South African plant-based brand with 30+ years in business, which joined the Collective in 2020 and has grown internationally since. Shaun shares his views on today's acquisition, "From a business point of view, this asset acquisition will help Alpha become a sustainable operation and propel growth. Consumers can expect more delicious products, stocked shelves and, ultimately, competitive pricing."

Alpha products are available nationwide in the U.S. with a presence at 11,000 retail doors. They are also distributed through various foodservice channels including the military, colleges, and universities. To find Alpha at a store near you, visit eatalphafoods.com/store-locator. Interested retailers, please contact us at alphafoods.com/contact.

ABOUT LIVEKINDLY COLLECTIVE

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded on the belief that plant-based alternatives are key to a sustainable global food system. As a collective of established brands from across the globe, supported by our own production facilities enabling us to deliver private label and export products as well as ingredients to other plant-based companies, LKC is uniquely positioned to maximize impact. We provide consumers around the world delicious food through our portfolio of plant-based brands LikeMeat, Fry's, Oumph!, No Meat, and Dutch Weed Burger. With our innovative products sold in more than 40 countries, LKC is on a mission to make plant-based eating the new norm. To learn more, visit www.thelivekindlyco.com.

ABOUT ALPHA FOODS

Founded in 2015, Alpha makes delicious plant-based versions of familiar favorites that are good for you, the health of the planet, and the animals with whom we share this earth. Protein packed, 100% plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, and palm oil free, Alpha's convenient comfort food delivers a delicious meatless meal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and everything in between. For more information, visit eatalphafoods.com | @alphafoods.

