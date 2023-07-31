New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 Now Available to Cox Mobile Customers

New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 Now Available to Cox Mobile Customers

Cox Mobile is expanding their device portfolio with Samsung's newest Galaxy foldables.

ATLANTA, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are now available to Cox Mobile customers for pre-order online and in retail stores nationwide. Last week, Samsung unveiled the fifth generation of Galaxy foldables and showcased how the company is transforming what's possible with foldable smartphones.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are now available to Cox Mobile customers for pre-order online and in retail stores nationwide. (PRNewswire)

With the new Samsung Galaxy Z series, Cox Mobile customers will experience enhanced device features like:

New 'Flex Hinge,' technology that enables the foldable experience while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design.

Versatile camera experience with extraordinary camera capabilities such as FlexCam, allowing users to take beautiful hands-free photos and videos from new, creative angles.

Optimized battery life powered by the latest processor.

A wider variety of recycled materials1 than their previous generations, including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles.

From content creation on Galaxy Z Flip5's new Flex Window, now 3.78 times larger than the previous generation2 to seamless multitasking on Galaxy Z Fold5, this series of Galaxy foldables meets and exceeds the distinctive needs of today's users.

"Samsung's Galaxy Z series – the industry's newest foldables - are now available to Cox Mobile customers and enhance our already competitive device portfolio," said Tony Krueck, senior vice president of Cox Mobile. "We're committed to providing a wide variety of mobile device options that meet our customers' needs, budgets and lifestyles."

Cox Mobile is exclusively available to Cox Internet customers in all Cox markets nationwide. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, customers have access to two simple data plans designed with their needs and budget in mind – Pay As You Gig and Gig Unlimited. Customers also have access to a network with unbeatable 5G reliability, as well as the ability to stay connected with Cox Internet at home and with more than 4 million of Cox's on-the-go wifi hotspots.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are now available for Cox Mobile customers to pre-order, with general availability starting August 11. Customers interested in learning more about Cox Mobile or the newest Samsung devices can visit their nearest Cox retail store, go directly to www.cox.com/mobile, or give us a call at 1-800-234-3993.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber broadband networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

1 Types of recycled materials include post-consumer recycled PA sourced from discarded fishing nets, post-consumer recycled PBT sourced from discarded PET bottles, post-consumer recycled PC sourced from water barrels and pre-consumer recycled aluminum sourced from discarded scrap material generated as a by-product during manufacturing. The scrap metal is re-melted, filtered for impurities and then recycled to make parts within Samsung's manufacturing process. There is also pre-consumer recycled glass sourced from discarded glass waste generated as a byproduct of glass manufacturing. This glass waste is crushed into cullet and then used as a component in the Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 manufacturing process.

2 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip5's Cover Screen is 3.4-inch in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is approximately 95% of the full rectangular area due to the rounded corners and lower cutout.

Cox Communications Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cox Communications