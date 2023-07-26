Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago

BlackBerry executives to speak at upcoming JP Morgan and Canaccord Genuity conferences

WATERLOO, ON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)
BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)(PRNewswire)

JP Morgan Auto Conference Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 5:20pm ET 
John Wall, SVP and Head of BlackBerry QNX, and Tim Foote, VP Investor Relations, will join Ryan Brinkman, JP Morgan, for a fireside chat. Register here for the live audio stream.

Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth ConferenceThursday, August 10, 2023, at 8:30am ET
John Giamatteo, President of BlackBerry's Cybersecurity Business Unit, and Tim Foote, VP Investor Relations, will join Mike Walkley, Canaccord, for a fireside chat. Register here for the live video stream.

A replay of both events will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-301880736.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.