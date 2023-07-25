Beyond Traditional Approaches: Blue Star Families' Innovative Solutions to Challenges in Military Life

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The military community faces a number of unique challenges, including frequent deployments, long separations, and the constant threat of danger. These challenges can take a toll on the mental and emotional health of service members and their families.

Blue Star Families is strengthening military families and preventing suicide through innovative solutions.

In recent years, Blue Star Families has been working to address these challenges by developing innovative, data-backed, evidence-informed solutions. One of their most successful programs is the Combat the Silence campaign, which aims to prevent military suicide by empowering the immediate network of a struggling service member or Veteran to provide support.

The Combat the Silence campaign is based on the idea that the best way to help someone who is struggling with mental health challenges is to provide them with a strong support network. This network can help to identify early signs of a crisis, provide emotional support, and connect the individual with professional help if needed.

The Combat the Silence campaign is unique in that it takes a proactive approach to suicide prevention. Instead of waiting for someone to reach out for help, the campaign empowers their immediate network to take action and provide support. This approach has been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of suicide, and it is a model that can be replicated in other settings.

In addition to the Combat the Silence campaign, Blue Star Families also offers a number of other programs that help to address the challenges faced by military families. These programs include:

Blue Star Support Circles: These peer-led support groups provide military families with a safe space to discuss their challenges and connect with others who understand their experiences.

Blue Star Families Military Spouse Career Center: This online resource provides military spouses with access to job search tools, career development resources, and networking opportunities.

Blue Star Families Military Child Care Center: This resource helps military families find quality, affordable child care.

Blue Star Families' innovative solutions are making a real difference in the lives of military families. By providing support, resources, and education, Blue Star Families is helping to strengthen military families and prevent suicide.

The Power of Collective Action

The Combat the Silence campaign is a powerful example of the power of collective action. By working together, we can make a real difference in the lives of military families and help to prevent suicide.

If you are interested in learning more about Blue Star Families or getting involved in their work, please visit their website at www.bluestarfam.org.

Together, we can combat the silence.

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest community-based organization supporting military-connected families. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities through innovative solutions. For more information, click here .

