FDA Roundup: July 21, 2023

On Tuesday, the FDA approved an expansion of indications for the Biosense Webster, Inc., ThermoCool SmartTouch Catheter to add the treatment of symptomatic persistent atrial fibrillation in drug-refractory patients. The clinical evidence used to support the expansion of indications was based solely on an analysis of a dataset comprised of electronic health records from two hospital systems. The FDA worked closely with the study sponsor to ensure that the real-world evidence (RWE) resulting from the analysis was both relevant and reliable. This study was a direct extension of work conducted in one of the National Evaluation System for health Technology (NEST) Test Cases , all of which evaluated the strengths, limitations, and appropriate use of RWE for informing regulatory decisions for multiple device types. This study demonstrates that the NEST system can be used to support premarket regulatory decisions for medical devices. Biosense Webster, Inc. is part of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies.