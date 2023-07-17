SK Signet and Francis Energy Sign Partnership Agreement

TULSA, Okla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Signet Inc., a top global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has entered into a long-term EV charger supply agreement with Francis Energy, owner of the fourth-largest electric vehicle fast-charging network in the U.S. During the initial phase of the agreement, SK Signet will provide 1,000 400 kW EV charging dispensers.

During the initial phase of the agreement, SK Signet will provide 1,000 400 kW EV charging dispensers to Francis Energy. (PRNewswire)

Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the location of new EV charging stations along Ohio interstates, making it the first state to announce charging station sites that will be developed as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. SK Signet and Francis Energy were noted as participants in this project, emphasizing how the partnership will ensure a supply of made-in-America chargers sufficient to meet the administration's goal of achieving a safe, convenient, reliable, and affordable charging network across the country.

"For drivers to continue embracing EVs as a more environmentally friendly form of transportation, EV charging needs to be readily accessible and efficient," said Jung Ho Shin, CEO of SK Signet. "Our partnership with Francis Energy and deployment of ultra-fast chargers will help make the option of driving an EV a reality for more Americans."

"Building a convenient, efficient, affordable, and safe fast-charging network across the country in rural, underserved, Tribal, and disadvantaged communities is only possible with our reliable partner, SK Signet," said David Jankowsky, Chairman and CEO of Francis Energy. Adds Jankowsky, "SK Signet's ability to adjust rapidly to an evolving market - including its ability to easily and quickly integrate any adopted standard, including the North American Charging Standard (NACS) into its hardware solution - is a testament to its skill as a world-class organization. We are excited to bring ultra-fast SK Signet stations to EV drivers in America."

SK Signet's fast-charging infrastructure is built for maximum user-accessibility, accepting all formats of payment, and offering charging for a broad range of vehicles on the market. The charging stations will also allow drivers the option to reserve a charging location from the vehicle or mobile application.

The announcement follows the grand opening of SK Signet's EV charging manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas. The facility, SK Signet's first in the U.S., will be able to produce more than 10,000 ultra-fast chargers per year at full capacity.

"We are proud that our Texas facility will play a direct role in the build out of a national EV charging network through partnerships with top-tier companies, like Francis Energy," said Seung June Oh, President of SK Signet America.

SK Signet is based in South Korea with U.S. headquarters in McLean, Virginia. SK Signet joined the SK family of companies through an acquisition by SK Inc., the strategic investment arm of SK Group, in April 2021.

About SK Signet

SK Signet is a global leader in smart, convenient charging solutions for all types of electric vehicles. The company holds 19 patents globally in EV charging technology. SK Signet is majority owned by SK Inc., the strategic investment arm of SK Group. Based in Seoul, SK Group is South Korea's second-largest conglomerate with companies that are global leaders in semiconductors, energy, and life sciences. For more information, visit sksignet.com.

About Francis Energy

Francis Energy is the fourth largest owner and operator of universal direct current fast-charging (DCFC) stations in the US. The Francis network includes more than 550 fast-charging ports across more than 130 distinct locations throughout 7 states. Francis is currently constructing projects in Illinois, the 8th state in its rapidly expanding network throughout the heartland of America.

SK Group is South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate with major operating companies in semiconductors, telecommunications, energy and life sciences. (PRNewsfoto/SK Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SK Signet