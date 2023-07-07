Centre Hospitalier de Bastia is Live on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will bring next-generation sequencing in-house and help further research on hematologic malignancies

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced Centre Hospitalier de Bastia is live on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. Centre Hospitalier de Bastia, a general hospital located in the city of Bastia, on the French island of Corsica, is using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to introduce in-house next-generation sequencing (NGS), which will support their clinical oncology research and facilitate deeper insights into hematologic malignancies.

Hematologic cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma begin in the cells of the immune system or in blood-forming tissue, such as the bone marrow.[1] These types of cancers, also called blood cancers, represent the fourth most frequent cancer type in the developed world[2] and can move fast.

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is a cloud-based platform that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) with patented technologies to synthesize next-generation sequencing (NGS) data; this is key when categorizing disease-associated mutations. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will enable Centre Hospitalier de Bastia to build in-house expertise, further their molecular testing capabilities, and help to accelerate their research on hematologic malignancies and potentially other cancer types.

By using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, Centre Hospitalier de Bastia will be able to synchronize its testing and reporting capabilities across the four units of the Pole technique et Medico-Technique center and the public health department; this will support expedited analysis and better equip researchers, as they work to practice data-driven medicine.

"Next-generation sequencing has become the gold standard in genomic testing, specifically as it relates to fast-moving and sometimes complex cancers like hematologic malignancies," said Kevin Puylaert, VP of Business Development and Marketing, SOPHiA GENETICS. "By using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, Centre Hospitalier de Bastia is enhancing their research capabilities and connecting with world-class institutions globally, making precision medicine a reality in Corsica."

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

