DHL Express Opens New $84.5M Hub in Atlanta

DHL unveils its most eco-friendly hub in the Americas region, based at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Up to 50% of the energy consumed at the DHL Atlanta Hub is generated on-site through solar-paneled roof

PLANTATION, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading provider of express shipping services, today announced the grand opening of its Americas region hub based at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). With a focus on sustainability, the $84.5 million investment further strengthens the company's connections and service capabilities between the U.S. and key global markets, increasing capacity, speeding transit times, and adding resilience to its network.

Spanning 100,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art Atlanta hub establishes direct connections between 19 cities in the Southeastern U.S. and key global markets. (PRNewswire)

Spanning 100,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art hub establishes direct connections between 19 cities in the Southeastern U.S. and key global markets, including Europe and major DHL hubs worldwide. Future plans involve adding flight connections to Hong Kong, Mexico, the UK, and Puerto Rico.

The DHL Atlanta hub also sets new standards for sustainability, generating up to 50% of its on-site energy consumption through 65,000 sq. ft of rooftop solar panels, preventing the release of 380 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. The remaining energy consumed on-site is sourced from renewable sources through Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), guaranteeing zero emissions from electricity consumption. Moreover, the hub employs environmentally conscious features such as LED lights, electric forklifts, dock seals, and rapid rise doors, further minimizing its environmental impact.

"The new DHL Express Atlanta Hub represents a milestone in our ongoing pursuit of sustainability and technological advancement. It also exemplifies our belief in the power of international trade and recognizes the significance of Atlanta and the Southeast U.S. in the global marketplace," said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas. "By fostering commerce and bridging borders worldwide, this hub not only generates economic growth but also creates job opportunities in Atlanta. We take great pride in contributing to the prosperity of the communities where people live and raise their families."

The DHL Atlanta Hub operates as a fully-automated facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology capable of sorting up to 20,000 pieces per hour. To ensure swift clearance of DHL customer shipments, the hub employs in-house Customs brokers and collaborates with on-site U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel. Additionally, DHL implements advanced threat detection and security screening technologies, effectively preventing the entry of illegal and hazardous commodities into its network.

"Our commitment to safety extends to all our facilities, and the DHL Atlanta Hub not only prioritizes the well-being of our employees but also fosters their growth and success," commented Parra.

DHL – Excellence. Simply delivered.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

