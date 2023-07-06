Campari Group Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments, Promoting Melanie Batchelor as Managing Director Campari America and Ugo Fiorenzo as Managing Director BU Americas

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Campari Group, the sixth-largest spirits company in the world, today announced two leadership changes for key executives Melanie Batchelor and Ugo Fiorenzo. Effective July 1, 2023, these new appointments will help propel Campari America into 2024.

Following a recent appointment to Managing Director of Sales & RARE for Campari America, Melanie Batchelor will be promoted to Managing Director, Campari America. In this role, Batchelor will lead growth and oversee all functions of the U.S. business.

Batchelor's leadership and vision have been instrumental in building the strategy for some of the world's most iconic spirits brands, contributing to Campari's growth in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. Her accomplishments have led to multiple promotions within the Campari Group organization, including Vice President Spirits, Global Strategic Marketing, Vice President Marketing, Campari, Managing Director of Campari Canada and, most recently, Managing Director of Sales and RARE Division, Campari America. In her new role, Batchelor will continue to report into Ugo Fiorenzo.

"I've been fortunate to hold a number of different roles within the Campari Group over my 12-year tenure as a Camparista," said Batchelor. "However, this role is the most exciting, as the team has built an incredibly strong foundation on which I can help lead continued growth and portfolio premiumization. I'm honored to lead such a dynamic and rapidly growing Company and hope my vision and leadership will spark inspiration for other future leaders at Campari and within our industry."

This appointment coincides with another leadership development for Ugo Fiorenzo, Managing Director for the United States and Canada, who after leading the U.S for the past seven years, oversaw the company as it doubled its size and led its relocation from San Francisco to New York City, will succeed Mauro Caneschi and take on the role of Managing Director, Business Unit Americas.

In this role, he will lead both in-market operations and partnership markets to increase market growth and accelerate brand penetration. Fiorenzo joined Campari America in 2005 and has been instrumental in Campari Group's ascension as one of the fastest-growing spirits companies.

During his tenure, he held several leadership roles in Trade Marketing & Sales before becoming Market Head in Jamaica, and he earned industry recognition with his 2022 appointment to Chairman of the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. (DISCUS). Fiorenzo will continue to be based in New York City and will oversee Canadian operations until further succession announcements are made.

"I'm delighted for the opportunity to continue growing the Campari Group brands across the Americas," said Ugo Fiorenzo. "It's a business with an impressive global footprint, portfolio of brands, and talented team. In this new role, I'm committed to accelerating our business performance and helping to serve the millions of consumers who enjoy responsibly our spirits every day."

About Campari Group/Campari America

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 23 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 25 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

