ATB Capital Markets Inc. is Proud to Sponsor TerrAscend, the First Cannabis Company with Revenues from Multi State Operations in the US to list on the TSX

CALGARY, AB, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Acting as exclusive financial advisor to TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TRSSF), ATB Capital Markets Inc. is pleased to congratulate TerrAscend on becoming the first cannabis company to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") with consolidated financial statements that include revenues from multi-state operations across the United States. This follows TerrAscend's three recent closings of its highly successful concurrent private placements for the total aggregate proceeds of approximately US$21 million.

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically-integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend Growth's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets.

"ATB Capital Markets is honoured to act as the trusted partner for our long-standing client, TerrAscend. This landmark moment for TerrAscend to list on the TSX is pivotal to the growth trajectory of TerrAscend and speaks to the continuous evolution of the cannabis industry," said Darren Eurich, CEO of ATB Capital Markets Inc. "Our highly experienced team takes pride in providing specialised advice and access to capital to support the success of our business clients."

For more information on TerrAscend visit www.terrascend.com .

About ATB Financial

With $57.5 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 800,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

About ATB Capital Markets

ATB Capital Markets offers holistic corporate and capital markets advice, combined with customised financial solutions to help businesses thrive. We're a full-service investment dealer for key industries on the cusp of a new era. Established in 2020, ATB Capital Markets helps clients with services that include investment and corporate banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and risk management.

ATB Capital Markets Inc. is Broker/Dealer #03 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For more information about ATB Capital Markets Inc. visit www.atbcapitalmarkets.com .

