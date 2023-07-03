Information and Communications Technology Industry Support Expands with Launch of BICSI India

TAMPA, Fla., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Support for the expansion of the telecommunications infrastructure and technology industry in India continues with the launch of BICSI India, a new BICSI affiliate, effective 1 July 2023.

BICSI Logo (PRNewsfoto/BICSI) (PRNewswire)

BICSI, a global professional association supporting the advancement of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry, has finalized an affiliate agreement with Infinios Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd., leading to the creation of BICSI India.

One of three BICSI affiliates (along with BICSI Japan and BICSI South Pacific), BICSI India will have access to more opportunities for growth and will be able to provide more resources to BICSI members across India, as well as host ICT industry-leading events. Both BICSI and BICSI India aim to collaboratively advance the ICT industry and support ICT professionals through membership, standards, education, training, certifications, networking, and other means.

The establishment of the new affiliate can be attributed in part to BICSI's success in India. BICSI's presence in India grew over the past decade thanks to the BICSI members and credential holders within the country who organized local activities.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our newest affiliate in India, marking an important milestone in our global mission," says John H. Daniels, Chief Executive Officer for BICSI. "This collaboration represents our commitment to serving the vibrant Indian market and harnessing its immense potential by meeting the unique and evolving needs of local ICT professionals. We look forward to advancing the ICT profession and delivering exceptional value as we embark on this exciting journey together."

BICSI India furthers an expanding connectivity movement in Bangalore and the country of India as a whole, becoming part of a burgeoning ICT industry with long-standing historic roots in the region.

"It is a significant step taken towards building a more vibrant future for the Information and Communications Technology profession and community in India," says Mr. Nandakumar K S, Founder & Managing Director, Infinios Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd. "I thank the BICSI leadership for appointing Infinios as an affiliate in India. As a BICSI Affiliate, our approach will be agile, progressive, and member centric. Infinios will elevate awareness about BICSI in the Information and Communications Technology community, intensifying the engagement between the stakeholders such as end users, OEMs, ancillaries, consultants, and technicians, which will result in a greater participation across the Indian ICT community. I am confident of a prolific and overarching collaboration between BICSI and Infinios in advancing ICT in the ever-evolving communications industry in the territory."

Previously, BICSI's presence in India was orchestrated through BICSI volunteers in the country. The creation of BICSI India gives the affiliate increased agency with the exclusive right to operate within the country, promote BICSI's mission, and provide localized BICSI support for members and other ICT stakeholders.

About BICSI:

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

About Infinios:

Infinios is a well-established Marketing Process Outsourcing (MPO) company and promoter of ICT brands, products, and solutions across India, through its core market competencies of Market Research, Lead Generation, Audience Generation, Promotional Corporate Events, and Triangulations. Infinios, a Bangalore-based organization with PAN India operations, is led by a team of seasoned professionals with decades of experience in comprehensive marketing deliverables from ideation through the implementation of programs. Infinios has an unparalleled understanding of the ICT market and has been recurrently collaborating with leading ICT brands as well as strengthening their Marketing Operations as the mainstay of their Revenue Operations in India.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BICSI