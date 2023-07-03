Discover the Upcoming DASTING (DSTN) Listing on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of DASTING on its platform in the Innovation and WEB3.0 zones and the DSTN/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-07-03 07:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit DSTN for trading at 2023-07-03 07:00 (UTC)

About DSTN

The DSTN token is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 50 million tokens. At the heart of the DASTING ecosystem is the DSTN token, which serves as a basic token for participating in the platform. DSTN has been specifically developed to facilitate overseas stock market transactions and enable users to access various services within the DASTING platform. The DSTN token is seamlessly integrated into the platform's blockchain-based smart contracts, enabling its usage in trading contracts and service implementations. DSTN plays a crucial role within the DASTING ecosystem, serving as a core resource for interest payments, settlements, and rewards. Holding DSTN provides users with additional benefits, such as reduced fees and extra rewards, making it advantageous for active participants within the platform.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM exchange, expressed excitement about DSTN's listing, stating, "We are delighted to have DSTN listed on XT.COM. The DASTING project brings innovation to the overseas stock market trading platform by leveraging blockchain technology, and DSTN serves as a fundamental token within their ecosystem." The listing provides users with access to various services and expands their trading options, showcasing the support and recognition that XT.COM offers to innovative projects like DASTING. The collaboration signifies the potential for growth in the blockchain-based trading platform landscape.

About DASTING

DASTING is an innovative project that aims to revolutionize overseas stock market trading platforms using blockchain technology. The platform addresses the existing problems faced by traditional overseas stock trading platforms by introducing an objective, transparent, and secure blockchain infrastructure. By leveraging the power of blockchain, DASTING provides users with a next-generation platform that offers a range of benefits within its ecosystem. The DASTING platform consists of various components, including DASTING Trading for overseas stock trading, DASTING Pool for rewards, and DASTING Staking for staking services. Through partnerships and collaborations with related companies and platforms, DASTING is continuously expanding its services and business areas to create a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

The DASTING team recognizes the potential for future expansion and interoperability, and while currently running on the Ethereum blockchain, they remain open to integrating other blockchain technologies such as the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger Fabric or Kakao's Klaytn platform, or even developing their proprietary blockchain network to enhance scalability and cater to evolving market needs.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

