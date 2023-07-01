400+ Digital Energy Players at International Digital Energy Expo 2023, Shenzhen, China

SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29, International Digital Energy Expo 2023, organized by China Southern Power Grid (CSG), opened in Shenzhen, China. The theme of this year's expo is "Creating a Green Future with Digital Energy". 407 leading enterprises of digital energy from around the world will be present during the four-day event. A special forum will be held, gathering nearly 2,000 experts from the energy industry at home and abroad, as well as representatives from power companies and Internet business elites.

International Digital Energy Expo 2023 opened in Shenzhen, China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the expo, Mr. Meng Zhenping, Chairman of CSG, stated that the company is ready to collaborate with all other parties to construct an open, sharing and mutually beneficial digital energy ecosystem,which will foster high-quality development in energy sector.

At the expo, CSG showcased its power chip "Fuxi", sensor "Jimu" and other hardware. Additionally, the company demonstrated its digital products such as the "Kuafu" system. On the other hand, Tencent Cloud unveiled its energy products "EnerLink" and "EnerTwin". Schneider Electric presented its solution that enable the creation of virtual models encompassing the entire life cycle of an electrical system.

This expo has brought together experts and representatives from government departments, industry associations, and enterprises from both upstream and downstream in the energy industry chain. Various topics, including the development of a system for new energy sources, industry trends in new energy and energy storage, digital energy investment and financing will be discussed. These discussion will contribute to the upgrading of the global energy industry chain.

