HOKA® Introduces the Mach X: Tuned for Training, Ready for Race Day

A Plated Tempo Shoe for You to Fly Further, Faster

GOLETA, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA® , a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), is proud to introduce the Mach X, a boundary-pushing new addition to the award-winning Mach franchise. The Mach X is a high-speed plated road shoe designed to deliver revolutionary performance for everyday speed. This adaptable trainer is comfortable enough for those looking for a plated daily trainer and fast enough for those seeking a race-ready style.

The Mach X was designed to for you to fly further, faster. (PRNewswire)

Responding to the demands of HOKA athletes, who sought a plated solution to elevate their mid-week workouts and uptempo sessions, the Mach X combines the signature comfort and support of the Mach franchise with a propulsive Pebax® plate. The result is a pace-pushing trainer that provides high-rebound cushioning, responsiveness for that race-day-ready-feel, and the durability needed for consistent mileage without compromising the body.

"The Mach X stands out as a high performance tempo shoe with outstanding rebound for runners aiming to match the speed of our competitive athletes," said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Product at HOKA. "We're proud to present a daily trainer that's soft and snappy, delivering the quintessential HOKA ride. The Mach X is perfect for those looking to hit the ground running, quite literally."

Run Like Race Day All Day

Through meticulous testing, the Mach X offers a sharper, faster feel compared to HOKA's non-plated styles. The midsole's Pebax® propulsion plate, paired with advanced foam compounds, provides just the right balance of propulsion and stability for daily use. The key component in the midsole, PEBA foam, provides more bounce while a slightly firmer bottom midsole creates more predictability than a racing shoe; making it a perfect trainer for challenging efforts outside of race settings.

To ensure durability and traction, the Mach X features more extended outsole coverage, supporting the innovative midsole technology. The upper design incorporates a gusseted tongue and creel jacquard construction, providing a sleek and speed-enabled fit. The lightweight breathability and comfortable details make the Mach X reliable for longer efforts.

Available for an MSRP of $180, the Mach X weighs in at 9.4 ounces for a men's size 10 and 8.0 ounces for a women's size 8, with a stack height of 39mm / 34mm for men and 37mm / 32mm for women.

The Mach X is available for purchase today at HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers worldwide.

About HOKA®

HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA

fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has 50-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

HOKA Media Contacts

Miranda Young

HOKA Global Brand Communications

miranda.young@hoka.com

Alice Baker

OutsidePR

Alice@OutsidePR.com

Jackie Sumsky

Azione PR

jackie.sumsky@azionepr.com

HOKA Introduces the Mach X (PRNewswire)

HOKA ONE ONE. (PRNewsFoto/HOKA ONE ONE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HOKA