Facility Services Expert Recommends Safety Protocols for the Summer Season

With summer around the corner and educational facilities and offices turning toward a slower pace as hotels and business ramp up for a busy season, facility services expert recommends cleaning protocols for offices, educational facilities, hotels, and businesses.

MIAMI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is the perfect setting to clean public spaces since many professionals decide to travel, educational facilities expect a slower pace of students, and businesses prepare to welcome tourists that expect pristine clean spaces.

During the summer, it's the ideal time to deep clean and maintain a healthy and clean environment. The frequency in which a space is cleaned should not be reduced because there are less people on site, Grupo EULEN recommends the cleaning protocols should remain standard to be more effective. It is also a good time to consider outsourcing a third-party company that can deep clean your facility and provide maintenance of roofs, landscaping, A/C filters among other services.

On the other hand, for hotels and other places that are constantly visited by tourists, it is a great time to make that first impression count and continuously clean spaces so when guests arrive they are pleased to walk into a safe environment.

"Hotels are the places where most people meet, the back and forth of people is also a great amount during busy travelling seasons and it's important to ensure a safe and clean environment." added Dija Ziane.

The facility services industry offers technologies that will aid and ensure hotels and common areas are sanitized focusing on cleaning with process optimization. These processes usually include Sanitizing & Electrostatic Spraying technology and registered EPA Chemicals, providing clean, disinfected, and sanitized facilities in compliance with CDC and OSHA recommendations.

It's essential to have environmental control or implementing air filtration systems, HEPA Filters, are introduced, to reduce mold ensure you have no water damages. There's also maintaining a clean space, wiping front desks/concierges, vacuuming the carpets, reducing mold growth by deploying the proper control techniques, and ventilating spaces.

"It is highly recommended to continue cleaning spaces even though the level of people expected in educational and corporate facilities is less," said Dija Ziane Head of Facility Services Division at Grupo EULEN, specialized in Facility Services and Aviation, including Sanitizing & Electrostatic Disinfecting, Janitorial/custodial services, Day porters, Landscaping, and Pressure washing. "For hotels on the other hand and businesses that are at the forefront of tourism, as shopping malls and entertainment destinations, we recommend ramping up the level and degree of cleaning since the environment calls for a cleaner space given the amount of people walking in and out of these places."

Electrostatic Disinfectant processes are usually offered in schools, office buildings, universities, health centers, childcare centers, and other facilities. Electrostatic sprayers are a great way to quickly and efficiently disinfect and sanitize surfaces as floors, tables, chairs, and walls. The constant use of disinfecting wipes is ideal for disinfecting high touch areas such as elevator buttons, railings, and common areas.

Dust and storage are also significant factors to consider in these upcoming months of less foot traffic. A buildup of dust covering 5 percent or more of a room's surface poses an explosion hazard. It is crucial to vacuum, sweep, and wipe down all surfaces to not run such risks. As for storage areas, an accumulation of materials that can pose hazards must be avoided in compliance with OSHA's Materials Handling, Storage, Use, and Disposal Standards. Employees should not only make sure that all objects are put away but that they are also placed in safe settings, not blocking electrical panels or fire exits, for instance.

The summer months bring a wave of heat, this is a good time to consider planting trees around your facility that provide shade. Facility Services Managers should also remind employees to be hydrated during this time, wear cooler attire, schedule labor tasks during earlier times of the day, and maintain meetings and the majority of the time under air-conditioned rooms of the facility.

Another important note is the start of hurricane season. With the season starting in June, prepare your facility to be hurricane resistant including being prepared for flooding scenarios. If your facility is not up to date be sure to hire a facility services company that will bring your building up to the safe standards and ensure the wellbeing of employees.

About Grupo EULEN

Founded in 1962 and with a presence in 12 countries, including the United States, Grupo EULEN is a leader in providing services and innovative solutions to companies. It specializes in aviation services, cleaning, security, auxiliary services (logistics, general, and telemarketing), FSM (Facility Services & Management), socio-health services, comprehensive maintenance, and global solutions for human resources, employment, and the environment.

Since its inception, Grupo EULEN has stood out for the excellent quality of the services it offers. With more than 14 years established in the local market, Grupo EULEN in the US currently has a staff of approximately 3,000 specialist professionals across Florida, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington DC.

View original content:

SOURCE EULEN Americas