Dominari Securities CEO, Kyle Wool, Shares Positive View of IPO Market on "Varnay & Co."

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) announced that Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC, its wholly-owned broker-dealer and registered investment advisor subsidiary, appeared this morning as a guest on "Varnay & Co.", Fox Business' highly rated program that breaks down the latest in financial news and political headlines. Mr. Wool provided expert opinion on the state of the pre-IPO and IPO market and where he sees opportunity for investors. Mr. Wool also shared that he feels that actions by the Federal Reserve have brought inflation under control and that the broader economy will be impacted more positively as rate increases slow down.

Dominari Holdings Logo (PRNewswire)

Mr. Wool has deep experience in financial services and banking sectors having held senior level roles across many of Wall St.'s top firms including Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, and Revere Securities. He currently is also a board member of Dominari Holdings Inc. and often provides commentary and opinion on market moving events.

Dominari Securities is a full-service boutique investment bank catering to growth-minded, high-net worth individuals, family offices, small-to-midsized institutions, entrepreneurs, and founders.

A replay of the interview is available at https://www.foxbusiness.com/video/6330362785112

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: brett@haydenir.com

www.haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dominari Holdings Inc.