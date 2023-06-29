Passenger volume expected to be 7% higher at Ontario International Airport as Southern California gateway prepares for heavy July 4th holiday travel

ONTARIO, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials at Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) expect passenger volume to be 7% higher over the Independence Day holiday weekend compared with last year.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport is expecting more than 100,000 travelers this July 4th holiday weekend. (PRNewswire)

Almost 107,000 air travelers will move through ONT between June 30 and July 5, 13% more than the comparable period in pre-pandemic 2019.

"Ontario is setting a new pace for airports across California as we experience consistent year-over-year increases in passenger levels," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "We are enormously grateful to our airline partners and passengers for their confidence and in return we pledge to provide world class amenities, facilities and services, all of which contribute to the hassle-free customer experience that is our hallmark."

The boost in travel for the long Independence Day weekend is in line with ONT's forecast for the summer, approximately 1.8 million passengers from Memorial Day weekend through the Labor Day holiday, 7.1% greater than summer last year.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

