Cook County Treasurer's Office to recycle flowers and bouquets from the world's best floral artists by delivering them to Chicago police officers

CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteers from the office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will make sure that hundreds of flowers and intricate bouquets from the American Institute of Floral Designers Symposium in Chicago next week won't go to waste. The award-winning bouquets will be delivered to several of the city's 25 police stations and given to police officers and their spouses.

"We're just trying to spread a little joy this summer," said Pappas. "Police officers put their lives on the line for the citizens of this city each and every day. This is just a small way of saying: 'Thanks, Officer.'"

The flower design show, which runs July 1 – 6 at the Hilton Chicago, is the floral industry's premiere floral design education event attracting the industry's leading business owners, floral artists, suppliers and event professionals.

Hundreds of flowers and bouquets from the show will be picked up and delivered to area police stations daily by volunteers from the Treasurer's Office and from Bloom 'N Toss, a Chicago-area company that donates and repurposes flowers to hospitals and nursing homes. Catherine Costello, the owner of Bloom 'N Toss, is coordinating the effort.

"When I first learned about this incredible opportunity to recycle these flowers and bouquets that have been created by the most talented hands in the floral industry I immediately reached out to Treasurer Pappas," said Costello. "I knew because of her extensive outreach work she would be able to help with this truly worthwhile endeavor."

In addition to familiar flowers like carnations, roses and sunflowers, the bouquets will feature exotic tropical flowers like pincushion protea, heliconia and orchids.

