BOMB POP X GAVIN CASALEGNO TEAM UP TO LAUNCH A LIMITED EDITION SUMMER COLLECTION

In Celebration of National Bomb Pop Day, The Iconic Ice Pop Brand & Casalegno Are Dropping Signature Summer Swag To Kick Off Summer in Style

LE MARS, Iowa, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is National Bomb Pop Day and Bomb Pop , America's favorite ice pop brand, is kicking off the season in style! Teaming up with TV superstar Gavin Casalegno, Bomb Pop is thrilled to debut "The Summer of Bomb Pop" collection - a virtual pop-up shop featuring limited-edition, Bomb Pop inspired summer essentials, designed with artist Andrey Azizov and Gavin himself. Already a symbol of summer, Bomb Pop is excited to apply its signature red, white and blue look to a carefully curated selection of summer must-haves (cameras, coolers, t-shirts, towels, and a volleyball!) - all unlocked by an ice cold Bomb Pop.

Beginning on National Bomb Pop Day, fans will have the opportunity to unlock Gavin's "Summer of Bomb Pop" items via Snapchat. To enter, simply use the new Bomb Pop Snapchat Lens to scan a Bomb Pop ice pop (scan the Snapcode below to unlock the Lens) and you will automatically be brought to the virtual pop-up to claim your limited edition summer swag item. Snapchatters can also use the Bomp Pop Lens to virtually try-on and interact with items from the collection, including a T-shirt, beach towel, cooler, beach ball, and disposable camera. Bomb Pop will release one new item from Gavin's collection every day leading up to and on the Fourth of July, so keep tuning in via Snapchat!

Even better, for those in New York, Bomb Pop will be launching the "Summer of Bomb Pop" shop IRL. Popping up on National Bomb Pop Day, those who are local can stop by for a free ice cold, original Bomb Pop, Gavin's "Summer of Bomb Pop" merch and a chance to meet Gavin Casalegno in person. For more details, follow @OriginalBombPop on Tik Tok.

"Bomb Pop is already a signature staple of summer and we are thrilled to be teaming up with Gavin to further bring Bomb Pop to life," said Alnese Thomas, Senior Brand Manager of Bomb Pop, "Bomb Pop's summer swag items are designed to capture the feeling of summer: the excitement and potential that all ages feel. Combining Bomb Pop's iconic color combos with Gavin's unique personality and creative eye, the 'Summer of Bomb Pop' collection is the perfect kick off to the season."

Since 1955 when the brand first launched its signature red, white and blue rocket shape, Bomb Pop has been emblematic of exploration and possibility. Kicking off on National Bomb Pop Day and leading up to July 4th, the "Summer of Bomb Pop" collection represents opportunity and excitement heading full swing into the summer season.

Whether you are looking for an icy snack to serve at a poolside party, a way to cool off on a summer scorcher or a beach cooler necessity, Bomb Pop's iconic ice pops add a tasty cold flavor to your freezer that will not disappoint.

Bomb Pops are available nationwide at your favorite grocery retailers for a standard retail price of $4.29 for a box of 12 1.75 oz Pops. To find Bomb Pop at a location near you, visit www.bombpop.com/where-to-buy.

About Bomb Pop®

Bomb Pop is the original symbol of summer fun. The brand began in 1955 with its launch of the rocket-shaped red, white, and blue ice pop. Through its iconic shape and distinct soft, icy texture, Bomb Pop has bridged generations of families and friends over the last 65 years. Learn more about your favorite Bomb Pop – and locate a store near you – at www.bombpop.com.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com.

