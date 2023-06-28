EXPRESSION SYSTEMS LAUNCHES RHABDOVIRUS-FREE CELL LINE FOR DEVELOPMENT OF ADVANCED THERAPIES

The Sf9 RV-Free Insect Cell Line is adapted for growth in Expression Systems' new ESF AdvanCD Chemically Defined Insect Cell Culture Medium with full traceability and documentation available

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. and DAVIS, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expression Systems, an ANGUS company, and a leading global provider of specialty cell culture media formulations, cell lines, and contract services for the baculovirus expression platform, today announced early-access availability of its new rhabdovirus-free cell line for manufacturing advanced therapies.

Expression Systems, now an ANGUS company, is dedicated to supplying and servicing the cell culture and bio-industrial markets with innovative cell culture media formulations, as well as cell lines, molecular tools, reagents, and contract services. (PRNewswire)

The Sf9 RV-Free Insect Cell Line is a proven rhabdovirus-negative Sf9 cell line grown in suspension culture and adapted for optimized growth in Expression Systems' new ESF AdvanCD Chemically Defined Insect Cell Culture Medium. The Sf9 RV-Free Insect Cell Line provides enhanced risk mitigation and productivity for producers of recombinant proteins, adeno-associated viruses (AAV) and virus-like particles (VLP).

"We are thrilled with the exceptional growth characteristics of Expression Systems' Sf9 RV-Free Insect Cells with our new ESF AdvanCD Chemically Defined Insect Cell Culture Medium," said Thera Mulvania, President, Expression Systems. "Sf9 RV-Free Cells cultured in ESF AdvanCD Medium demonstrate robust growth over several days with doubling times less than 24 hours. With a cell viability above 95 percent, and cell densities exceeding 25 x 106 cells/mL within 5 days, the obtainable cell density allows for a greater working range of growth and improved bioprocessing productivity."

The Sf9 RV-Free Insect Cells were cloned by Expression Systems via single-cell printing and come with detailed protocols for optimal performance, as well as full traceability and documentation for regulatory filings. The Sf9 RV-Free Cells are currently available as a research cell bank with test lots of ESF AdvanCD Chemically Defined Insect Cell Culture Medium. A Master Cell Bank manufactured under GMP conditions and tested for adventitious agents will be available early 2024.

"ANGUS continues to invest in new innovations and new capacity that advance both the upstream development and downstream processing of novel biologics and advanced therapies," said David Neuberger, ANGUS President and Chief Executive Officer. "Together, the new rhabdovirus-free cell line and chemically defined insect cell culture medium create a high-performance, next-generation AAV manufacturing platform that significantly expands our upstream offering for viral vaccine and gene therapy applications."

The Sf9 RV-Free Cell Line is available exclusively from Expression Systems for research use only under a Limited Use Label License ("LULL"). A commercial license agreement must be purchased prior to use of the cell line, progeny, derivatives or products produced by the cell line in a clinical application or commercial purpose. Contact sales@expressionsystems.com or call +1 (877) 877-7421 for licensing details.

ABOUT EXPRESSION SYSTEMS

Founded in 1997, Expression Systems, now an ANGUS company, is dedicated to supplying and servicing the cell culture and bio-industrial markets with innovative cell culture media formulations, as well as cell lines, molecular tools, reagents, and contract services. The company specializes in the baculovirus expression vector system (BEVS) and has deep expertise across the process from gene optimization to protein purification. Its well-characterized, high-performing line of insect cell culture media is recognized as the industry standard by structural biology researchers and biologics manufacturers to produce certain drug candidates, protein-based therapies, vaccines and gene therapies efficiently and cost-effectively. For more information, visit expressionsystems.com.

Follow Expression Systems on LinkedIn.

ABOUT ANGUS

ANGUS is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

Follow ANGUS on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ANGUS Media Relations

Scott C. Johnson

+1 847-808-3769

scjohnson@angus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ANGUS Chemical Company