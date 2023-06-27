A Unified Recovery Management Strategy Drives Customer Service Satisfaction in a Competitive Market: New Resource From Info-Tech Research Group

According to the firm's new research, developing a unified service recovery management strategy will allow organizations to meet customer expectations while preventing customer churn, ultimately leading to engaged, loyal, and satisfied customers.

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Customer expectations are at an all-time high amid an uncertain economy, which makes meeting and exceeding those expectations even more critical for organizations' bottom lines. Speed to resolution and customer satisfaction can make or break a business, but many IT departments struggle with creating a systematic approach for building a strategy to support marketing, customer support, and service. To help IT leaders address this challenge, Info-Tech Research Group has released its new data-backed blueprint.

Understanding the customer engagement process is important to build customer journeys that lead to engagement and transform satisfaction into loyalty. The path to loyalty passes through satisfaction, commitment, delight, trust, involvement, and emotional attachment from a customer to the business. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

In the research, Kick-Start a Unified Service Recovery Management Strategy, the global IT research and advisory firm explains that a unified service recovery strategy must align with corporate objectives and goals, driving value back to the business and resulting in customer satisfaction and long-term loyalty.

"Using technology to reduce friction and the chance of dissatisfaction is vital to success in today's digital economy," says Elizabeth Silva, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "However, successfully executing on this strategy is not as easy as it sounds. Using strategic management principles and a systematic approach to begin the baseline for a service recovery strategy will ease this process while effectively kick-starting the strategy with the right objectives, operating model, and goals."

The research shows that additional obstacles on the unification journey include organizational uncertainty about how to model the business to drive value for a service recovery strategy as well as IT teams focusing on one project at a time and ignoring the holistic value of a unified approach. To support IT leaders in their pursuit of a unified recovery management strategy, the firm's new resource suggests IT teams can address these concerns with the following solutions:

Define unified initiatives, objectives, and goals for enabling a holistic service recovery strategy: Understanding the customer engagement process is critical to effectively set specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and timely goals that will lead to the creation of unified service recovery. Illustrate an operating model: An operating model with organizational needs, drivers, environmental factors, challenges, opportunities, processes, and stakeholders will inform the service recovery strategy. Determine metrics that will reflect organizational objectives to showcase the value added to the business: Establishing core metrics around four key categories of the business will help to quantifiably measure the effectiveness of a process and its ability to meet business objectives. These four categories and examples of their metrics can be found below:



























a) Marketing metrics include share of voice, market share, and lead generation.

























b) Sales metrics include overall revenue and number of loyal customers.

























c) Customer service metrics include average time to resolution, average first contact resolution rate, overall customer satisfaction, and Net Promoter Score.

























d) IT metrics include end-user satisfaction, number of tickets, and contract value.

Info-Tech Research Group advises IT leaders that an organization's corporate strategy is critical to indicating the direction of a service recovery strategy. Corporate strategies are typically focused on customer-facing activities and will heavily influence the direction of various departments, which is why aligning the various involved teams with the overall business strategy is critical to successful unification of service recovery.

To access the full resource, including templates of a service recovery operating model and organizational metrics of service recovery success, download Kick-Start a Unified Service Recovery Management Strategy.

For more information about Info-Tech Research Group or to view the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For more than 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Info-Tech Research Group Logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group