Texas Woman's University Graduates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

America's first publicly funded women's university taps Oracle to modernize its finance and human resource functions

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Woman's University (TWU) has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to unify its finance and HR operations on a single cloud-based platform. With consistent processes and data across all its most important business functions, TWU will be able to increase efficiency and make more informed decisions to better serve both employees and students as it continues to expand.

TWU is the largest and first publicly funded university primarily serving women in the United States. In May of 2021, Texas established TWU as the seventh public university system in the state serving 16,000 students across its campuses in Denton, Dallas, and Houston. As the university expanded and diversified its offerings, it needed to break down silos between campuses to better understand and manage its financials and staffing. After a thorough review, TWU decided to replace its highly customized on-premises solutions with Oracle Fusion Applications.

"As we grow and evolve TWU's locations to better serve our students, consistency and transparency across campuses is critical," said Jason Tomlinson, vice president for finance and administration, Texas Woman's University. "Oracle Fusion Applications will enable us to optimize finance and HR processes with a complete set of integrated applications, so we can use data to continuously improve how we operate, help our students and staff succeed, and position the university for future growth."

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), and Oracle Fusion Analytics, TWU will be able to increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance the employee experience so its staff can focus more time on serving the needs of the institution and its students. Additionally, TWU will leverage Oracle Student, a student centric offering allowing institutions to improve efficiency and drive better student outcomes.

"As higher education organizations adapt to changing student demands, Oracle is well-positioned to help institutions adopt more flexible and responsive business models that provide a competitive edge," said Vivian Wong, group vice president of higher education development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, TWU will be able to centralize finance and HR processes to keep its operations nimble, while Oracle Student will help deliver innovative academic offerings to meet both current and future student needs."

Over 11,000 organizations turn to Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud HCM applications to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing. Oracle Cloud HCM delivers market leading capabilities for human resources, talent management, workforce management, payroll, and the award winning employee experience platform, Oracle ME. These self-updating platforms provide customers with the industry's most advanced technologies every 90 days, giving organizations the ability to build, innovate, automate, adapt, and leverage new business opportunities on-demand.

Oracle Consulting will lead the implementation.

