Spirit Halloween Is Now Hiring 40,000 Seasonal Associates for Record Number of Retail Stores Opening in 2023

Applications are now being accepted for associate and managerial positions at over 1,500 Spirit Halloween stores scheduled to open across the U.S. and Canada

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halloween season is already upon us and Spirit Halloween , the nation's largest Halloween retailer, is on the hunt for passionate associates and store managers to join the in-store team this year. With a record number of locations expected to open in 2023, Spirit Halloween is looking to hire its largest seasonal workforce yet, with approximately 40,000 positions available throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Spirit Halloween offers a competitive salary, a premium pay incentive program, and flexible scheduling as well as a 30% employee discount on Spirit Halloween purchases all season long. Returning store managers for 2023 are also eligible for seasonal retention bonuses.

"This will be Spirit's 40th season of bringing the mystique of Halloween to life and that starts each year with the hiring of our talented and enthusiastic associates and store managers," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "We look forward to welcoming back returning team members and introducing new employees to the Spirit Halloween family as we get ready for a truly unforgettable season".

With the latest trends in costumes, décor, animatronics, and so much more, Spirit Halloween offers a fun and fast-paced environment where every team member contributes to creating a unique and memorable experience for in-store guests. Spirit Halloween continues to cultivate a culture built on respect, integrity, and a community of giving back.

Interested candidates can find more information at Work4Spirit.com or can text "Reaper" to 85000 to apply.

About Spirit Halloween

Celebrating 40-years of business, Spirit Halloween ( SpiritHalloween.com ) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country. With more than 1,500 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.

