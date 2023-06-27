PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2023 TILLMAN SCHOLARS

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) announced the names of the 60 U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses chosen as 2023 Tillman Scholars. In recognition of their service and leadership potential, the newly selected class will receive scholarship funding to pursue higher education and continue their service in the fields of healthcare, business, law, public service, STEM, education and the humanities. For the full list of 2023 Tillman Scholars, along with their service branches, institutions and fields of study, please visit http://scholars.ptf.org .

"We're thrilled to welcome these impressive 60 veterans and military spouses as part of our global Tillman Scholar community," said Dan Futrell, CEO and 2011 Tillman Scholar. "These individuals are key to closing the leadership gap in our country, and it is our honor to support them with scholarship, community, and leadership development as they lead through action to impact the most pressing challenges facing our world today."

"Selecting a new class of Tillman Scholars and supporting their goals is such a special time for the foundation each year," said Marie Tillman Shenton, board chair and co-founder of PTF. "It means so much to see these leaders continue to carry Pat's legacy and values forward, in fields as diverse as medicine, STEM, humanities and engineering."

To date, PTF has invested more than $26 million in scholar support and named more than 850 Tillman Scholars at nearly 150 academic institutions nationwide.

For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.org .

