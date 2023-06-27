Juniper Square Appoints Former SS&C Executive Christine Egbert As General Manager, Fund Administration

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square , the leading provider of partnership enablement to the private funds industry, today announced the hiring of Christine Egbert as General Manager, Fund Administration. As General Manager, Christine will be the senior executive responsible for scaling Juniper Square's fund administration offerings to meet the needs of the world's most sophisticated and demanding private funds managers.

Christine Egbert, General Manager, Fund Administration, Juniper Square (PRNewswire)

"Juniper Square is uniquely positioned to reimagine fund administration from the ground up, redesigned around modern technology while maintaining an unwavering commitment to service quality and the human connection that is so critical to this business," said Alex Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Juniper Square. "We are thrilled to have an experienced leader of Christine's caliber to help guide our organization and clients through this exciting new era."

Christine brings 25 years of experience in accounting, audit, and fund administration, having most recently worked as Managing Director and Co-Head of Private Equity Americas at SS&C Technologies, the world's largest independent hedge fund and private equity administrator. There, Christine oversaw the teams responsible for delivering global fund administration solutions to private equity, venture, infrastructure, private debt, fund of funds, and real asset clients.

"The private markets are long overdue for an upgrade," said Christine. "In the past decade, trillions in investor assets have poured into the space, yet administrators haven't innovated to keep pace. I look forward to working with Juniper Square's teams to rewrite the playbook for fund administration while scaling a world-class service organization that delivers a truly modern solution to its clients."

For years now, administrators have cobbled together disparate third-party software solutions in an attempt to deliver back-office efficiencies for clients. Juniper Square flips that paradigm on its head by leveraging a universal system for managing private partnership data, workflow, and end-user experiences, including the industry's leading investor portal. Juniper Square's modern approach overcomes the challenges of traditional fund administration, allowing GPs to respond to evolving investor demands, actively strengthen LP relationships, and adapt to a world of data ubiquity.

"In the past year, Juniper Square Administration more than doubled its clients, assets under administration (AUA), and funds served," said Andina Anderson, Chief Customer Officer at Juniper Square. "Christine is joining at an ideal time as we scale our organization in the face of rapid growth and continue to expand our innovative service offerings."

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the leader in partnership enablement to the private funds industry, offering a universal system for GPs and their LPs to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of partnership. Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently, and improve investor satisfaction. More than 1,800 GPs rely on Juniper Square to manage more than 500,000 LPs across more than 32,000 investment entities. Learn more at https://www.junipersquare.com/

