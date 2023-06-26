Date: Day of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Students for Fair Admissions cases

Time: 12 PM – 12:30 PM

Location: Steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, 1 First Street NE, Washington, D.C., 20543

Watch online LIVE: https://m.facebook.com/groups/equaleducationrightsforall/

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian American parents, community members and students, representing a coalition of organization, will rally at the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court at 12 PM the day of the release of the Supreme Court decision on the landmark cases of Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Asian Americans to Rally Immediately After Historic U.S. Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court's decisions in these cases have far-reaching implications for the future of equal opportunity in higher education. The coalition, comprised of passionate parents and dedicated community leaders, has tirelessly fought to ensure fair treatment and equal access for Asian American students in the college admissions process. The decisions are seen as crucial steps towards ending discriminatory practices and fostering equal opportunities for all.

Expected participants include:

Yukong Mike Zhao , president of Asian American Coalition for Education

Chunyan Li , board member of Asian American Coalition for Education

Eva Guo , former board member at Students for Fair Admissions

Sam Yan , 80-20 Washington chapter president

Asra Nomani , cofounder of Coalition for TJ

Edward Blum, founder of Students for Fair Admissions, has been invited to join the rally.

The U.S. Supreme Court releases its order list at 9:30 a.m. at supremecourt.gov. Opinions are posted on the official website of the U.S. Supreme Court shortly after they are released at this link: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/slipopinion/22.

For 35 years, since Asian Americans first filed a civil rights complaint against Harvard in 1988, Asian Americans have been fighting for equal education rights in college admissions. In 2015, 64 Asian American organizations filed a historic joint civil rights complaint against Ivy League colleges. Since then, Asian American communities have mobilized to provide unwavering support to Students for Fair Admissions and its lawsuits against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

