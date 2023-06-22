Global FinTech Industry Gets a Boost at Mercuryo's Big Time Summit in Cyprus

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has announced the launch of Big Time Summit – a FinTech event to be held for the first time in Limassol, Cyprus, on July 7, 2023.

The event will be held with the support of Invest Cyprus , Mercuryo's trusted partner. Their team is ready to support businesses during the location selection process and expanding operations in Cyprus.

The conference will gather over 400 FinTech thought leaders, and industry innovators from around the globe. In order to put the Big Time Summit together, Mercuryo has partnered with a number of major industry representatives, including names like Binance, Coinbase, TrustWallet, MetaMask, 1inch, and Consensys.

Mercuryo has also struck an exclusive partnership with the international PR firm Drofa Comms for the purposes of providing media support and coverage of the event in global media.

Throughout the course of the Summit, a lineup of 20+ keynote speakers will hold panels, roundtables and workshops on the topics relevant to the FinTech sector, discussing what trends and drivers this industry is seeing today. The topics to be covered as part of the conference include leveraging blockchain technology in businesses, the latest trends in digital payments, current regulation landscape, and valuable learnings taken from a tumultuous period in the CEX and DEX markets.

Events like Big Time Summit represent a crucial element in the development of the global FinTech stage because they allow numerous participants of this market to interact with peers and industry leaders and exchange experiences. They get to share opinions and insights about the ongoing market agenda, as well as emerging trends and technologies.

"Attending such events is how industry members get to stay up-to-date on all the recent developments, broaden their knowledge base, and contribute to shaping the future of finance worldwide. At Mercuryo, we recognize this and it is our intention to hold more such events in the upcoming years," states Petr Kozyakov, CEO of Mercuryo.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a global payments infrastructure platform, providing businesses from both the fiat and crypto worlds with a wide range of financial services accessible through API integration. Since its inception in 2018, Mercuryo has secured over 200 partners, working with leading industry players to accelerate growth and boost enterprise revenues worldwide.

