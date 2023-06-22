7-Eleven, Inc. Welcomes Summer with Three New, Limited-Edition Slurpee® Drink Flavors

Customers can stock up on snacking essentials for Fourth of July and the summer season at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes

IRVING, Texas, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is finally here and 7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing customers three limited-edition Slurpee® drink flavors: Summertime Citrus, Sprite® Lymonade Legacy and Hibiscus Lemonade. Slurpee drink fans can sip their way through the summer heat all season long with these new, fruity flavors at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

These new limited-edition Slurpee Drink flavors include:

Summertime Citrus: A sweet, tart blend of mandarin orange and ruby red grapefruit.

Sprite Lymonade Legacy: Sprite's classic lemon-lime flavor with a splash of lemonade and strawberry.

Hibiscus Lemonade: A blend of classic lemonade with tart and earthy hibiscus flavors.

Slurpee drink fans can enjoy Summertime Citrus beginning today. Sprite Lymonade Legacy and Hibiscus Lemonade will be available in-stores starting June 28. The best part? 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members can enjoy these new flavors for FREE* by redeeming their extra free small Slurpee drink between July 1 – July 10 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes locations as a part of the retailer's Slurpee Day celebrations.

For the perfect Slurpee drink pairing, 7-Eleven is launching bold snacks – including three unique pretzel varieties from the retailer's private label brand, SEVEN SELECT. The new pretzels are a unique mix of mini twists and rods, blended and spiced in mouthwatering flavors, including:

Dill Pickle: A combination of tangy vinegar with real dill seasonings.

Buffalo: The authentic taste of buffalo without the mess! A great gourmet taste and a satisfying spicy crunch.

Cinnamon Sugar: A sweet take on pretzels – a combination of sugar, spice and everything nice.

"These new limited-edition Slurpee drink flavors are the perfect beverage to quench your way through the summer heat," said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's Senior Vice President Merchandising, Vault & Proprietary Beverages. "Whether it's a Hibiscus Lemonade paired with Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels or the Summertime Citrus with the Dill Pickle Pretzels, these flavors are as bold and unique as they are delicious!"

And nothing says summertime and Fourth of July like a juicy hot dog! 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can grab special summer food deals, including a $1 Big Bite® Hot Dog**, to ring in America's birthday. Build the Big Bite Hot Dog of your dreams with a wide variety of condiments and toppings like hot chili, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions, jalapeños and pico de gallo – or classics like ketchup, mustard and relish – and at no additional cost.

Customers can enjoy their Slurpee drinks, hot dogs and other snacks poolside thanks to the 7NOW® Delivery app. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

