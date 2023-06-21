KIA AMERICA IS ONLY AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY IN THE US NAMED TO THE 2023 TIME100 LIST OF MOST INFLUENTIAL COMPANIES

Fast-Growing Kia is Undergoing a Total Transformation to Reposition Itself Into a Symbol of Innovation, Challenge, and Sustainability

Under its ambitious Plan S strategy, Kia plans to invest approximately $25 billion USD to offer 15 EVs globally by 2027, including the all-new EV9 1 three-row SUV arriving later this year

to offer 15 EVs globally by 2027, including the all-new EV9 three-row SUV arriving later this year Kia America celebrated its 30 th year in business in 2022 and delivered the best annual retail sales in company history

celebrated its 30 year in business in 2022 and delivered the best annual retail sales in company history TIME details how Kia America shed reputation for inexpensive cars amid its long term electrification ambitions

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia entered the exclusive TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

Kia is focused on becoming a leader in mobility by popularizing EVs and delivering sustainable mobility solutions, including purpose-built vehicles, and promoting more sustainable production through the use of recyclable materials and clean energy as a member of Climate Group's RE100.

"At Kia, we believe movement inspires ideas, and we are honored to be included on TIME'S list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023," said SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia's brand purpose is to provide new products and meaningful services that inspire customers and free up time for the activities that they enjoy the most, and we will continue our efforts to establish an innovative and customer-centric business model."

Trust in the Kia brand continues to grow on the strength of award-winning products such as the EV6, which recently won the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year and 2023 World Performance Car of the Year awards. Kia plans to build an EV lineup of 15 models globally by 2027, including the flagship EV9 SUV revealed recently. Kia will continue to implement new technologies and plans to apply connectivity features to all new models released after 2025, allowing customers to update and help enhance vehicle ownership experience through over the air (OTA) updates.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

See the full list here: time.com/100companies

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Expected late 2023. Inventory expected to be limited.

