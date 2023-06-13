THE MOMENTUM CONTINUES FOR FORMER BROWARD COUNTY MAYOR DR. BARBARA SHARIEF AS SHE PICKS UP SIX KEY ENDORSEMENTS IN HER QUEST TO FILL THE UPCOMING OPEN SEAT (SD35) CURRENTLY HELD BY TERM LIMITED DEMOCRAT STATE SENATOR LAUREN BOOK

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Dr. Barbara Sharief is rolling out six key endorsements in her campaign for the Democratic nomination for State Senate in Florida's District 35. These elected officials are joining a long list of supporters of Team Sharief from Broward County that endorsed her during her successful campaign kick-off last month.

The momentum is building for her candidacy with the newest endorsements of State Senator Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis, City of Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan, City of Sunrise Commissioner Neil C Kerch, Town of Davie Mayor Judy Paul, and Town of Davie Vice Mayor Caryl Hattan. All six threw their support today behind the former Broward County Mayor as she runs unopposed for the democratic nomination for the open seat in 2024, for Senate District 35.

Dr. Sharief said, "I am overwhelmed by the support I have received from the residents of District 35 and from the countless number of current and former elected officials who have endorsed my campaign for State Senate. As Broward County's first black female mayor and a county commissioner for 13 years I have fought hard for those who have had no voice in our government, and I will continue that advocacy in the Florida Senate in 2024."

Democrats must be united in opposing the extreme positions on Women's healthcare and immigration that the Republicans in Tallahassee pushed last session. Today's announcements send a clear message that the community is solidly behind Dr. Sharief's candidacy. Dr. Sharief intends to help 2024 incoming minority leader Senator Jason Pizzo and State Party Chair Nikki Fried elect more Democrat State Senators this cycle, to erase the supermajority in the senate that the republicans currently hold.

Dr. Barbara Sharief said, "I will fight for common sense Social Justice and Immigration proposals in stark contrast to Governor DeSantis and the MAGA republicans in the legislature who spent most of the year grandstanding on our Southern Border, fighting with the Disney Corporation and pushing forward illegal congressional maps that were meant to harm black voters. As a proud Democrat and community leader, I am looking forward to fighting for Broward in Tallahassee where I will join the 11 other Democrat senators including my friend Dr. Rosalind Osgood who has humbled me today with her endorsement of my campaign."

District 35 includes parts of seven cities Weston, Davie, Southwest Ranches, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Cooper City, and Sunrise. Today's announcement is the latest indication that there may not be a contested Democratic Primary in 2024, as any potential challenger would face an uphill battle in securing the nomination because of all the support Dr. Sharief has received so early in the election cycle.

The following is a list of endorsements of Dr. Barbara Sharief for SD35 as of June 12, 2023:

State Senator Dr. Rosalind Osgood

Hon. Brenda Forman, Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Hon. Harold Pryor, Broward County State Attorney

Broward Commissioner Mark Bogen

Broward County Commissioner Robert McKinzie

Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers

Broward County Commissioner Tim Ryan

Hon. Perry Thurston, Former State Senator

Hon. Jennifer Gottlieb, Former Broward County School Board Member

Commissioner Jeff Greene, City of Cooper City

Commissioner Lisa Mallozzi, City of Cooper City

Commissioner Joshua Simmons-Coral Springs

Mayor Judy Paul, Town of Davie

Vice Mayor Caryl Hattan, Town of Davie

Mayor Joy Cooper, City of Hallandale Beach

Commissioner Linda Hill-Anderson Hollywood

Mayor Ken Thurston-Lauderhill

Commissioner Denise D. Grant, City of Lauderhill

Commissioner Maxwell Chambers, City of Miramar

Commissioner Alanna Mersinger, South Broward Drainage District

Hon. Lori Moseley, Former Mayor, City of Miramar

Mayor Frank & Barbara Ortis, City of Pembroke Pines

Vice Mayor Iris Siple, City of Pembroke Pines

Commissioner Jay Schwartz, City of Pembroke Pines

Mayor Mike Ryan, City of Sunrise

Deputy Mayor Mark Douglas, City of Sunrise

Commissioner Jacqueline Guzman, City of Sunrise

Commissioner Neil C Kerch, City of Sunrise

Councilman Jim Allbritton-Town of Southwest Ranches

Commissioner Elvin Villalobos, City of Tamarac

Mayor Felicia Brunson-West Park

Commissioner Marvin Price-West Park

Former Commissioner Thomas Dorsett Sr.-West Park

Hon. Daniel Stermer, Former Mayor City of Weston

Former Commissioner Toby Fuer City of Weston

Community Leaders, Union Officials and Democratic Party Officers (both past and present) include:

Lori Baer, Mitchell Berger, Ron Bergeron, Hope Calhoun, Grace Carrington, Mario Cartaya, Mitch Ceasar, Adolfo Cotilla, Lourdes Diaz, Heiko Dobikow, Ken Evans, Dave Eriks, Dadly Filius, Austin Forman, Karen Fortman, Bernie Friedman, Natasha Hampton, Richard Hoye, Percy Johnson, Steven Julian, Bill Laystrom, Linda Thompson Gonzalez, Margarita Hernandez, Georgianna Irby, Willie Jones, Dodie Keith-Lazowick, Patti Lynn, Andy Madtes, Dennis Mele, John Milledge, Dorsey Miller, Catherine Minnis, Raymond Molinary, Tyrone Nabbie, George Platt, Corey Shearer, Aude M L Sicard, Jodie Siegel, Jim Silvernale, John T, Jean-Pierre Turgot, Johnny Walker, Scott Weiselberg, Teresa Williams, Esq.

Contact: ryann@teamsharief

(954) 864-2851

