Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name New Western to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name New Western to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine have honored New Western as one of this year's Best Workplaces in Texas. This is New Western's second time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 50. To be selected, New Western surpassed rigorous benchmarks and has established itself as one of the best companies to work for headquartered in Texas.

New Western Logo (PRNewswire)

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List, Great Place To Work surveyed more than 100,000 employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

"Being named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in Texas List for a second year is a testament to the remarkable team that keeps our culture thriving every day," said Amy Rosellini, Chief People Officer at New Western. "Our team dictates our culture, not the other way around. As real estate is facing many challenges today, it is the unwavering efforts of our people that make and keep New Western a rewarding workplace, even in times of change."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These are companies that understand how putting people first drives performance, productivity and innovation — essentials in this economy."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "They are leading their industries in employee satisfaction, a critical metric for success in a period of economic uncertainty."

In 2022, New Western also ranked #41 on the list of Best Workplaces in Texas™ (Small and Medium), as well as #29 on the list for Best Workplaces in Real Estate.

About New Western

New Western makes real estate investing more accessible for more people. Operating in most major cities, our marketplace connects more than 150,000 local investors looking to rehab houses with sellers. As the largest private source of investment properties in the nation, we buy a home every 13 minutes. New Western delivers new opportunity for all—a fresh start for sellers, exclusive inventory for investors, and affordable housing for buyers. For more information, visit https://www.newwestern.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million survey responses received. Of those, more than 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, and this list is based on their feedback. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Western