Dan Edwards Joins Elliott Aviation as President and Chief Executive Officer

MOLINE, Ill., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Aviation, a leader in developing and delivering quality aircraft solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Daniel J. Edwards as President and Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Mr. Edwards will place emphasis on setting best in industry customer service levels, growing capacity through productivity and facility enhancements, and making Elliott Aviation the employer of choice for the industries' best talent.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a strong leadership team and carrying on the Elliott brand into our 10th decade. These are exciting times for the MRO industry and Elliott Aviation is poised to embark on a strong and sustained growth journey", noted Dan Edwards. "I look forward to setting new standards in delivering unsurpassed quality and delivery for our legacy and new customers alike."

An accomplished aerospace executive, Dan Edwards has led numerous businesses in both government and commercial sectors. His most recent role was as CEO of Triman Industries, a leading provider of distribution, supply chain, and repair management solutions to the military aftermarket. With an aviation industry career spanning more than 25 years, Mr. Edwards' tenure includes executive leadership roles at MAG Aerospace, Aviation Technical Services and Zodiac Aerospace. His diverse operations and engineering experience in MRO environments makes him ide3ally suited to lead the Elliott Aviation team.

Mr. Edwards served over 23 years in the USAF, both in active duty and reserve status as a KC-10 pilot and Civil Engineer. He graduated from the US Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and later earned his MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Dan is a strong communicator and team builder, bringing to Elliott Aviation a record of proven leadership and accomplishment," said Bob Calton, Co-Managing Partner of Summit Park, an investor in Elliott and member of the Board of Directors. "We believe that the Company is well positioned for future success under Dan's leadership."

Dan Edwards officially joined the Elliott Aviation organization on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Elliott Aviation LLC

Elliott Aviation has been developing and delivering quality aviation solutions to its partners for over 80 years. As one of the longest-standing companies in aviation, Elliott Aviation offers a complete menu of high-quality products and services including aircraft sales (as Elliott Jets), avionics service & installations, aircraft maintenance, accessory repair & overhaul, and paint & interior.

Serving the business aviation industry nationally and internationally, Elliott Aviation has facilities in Moline, Illinois; Des Moines, Iowa; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Atlanta, Georgia; and Dallas, Texas. The company is a member of the Pinnacle Air Network, National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), National Air Transportation Association (NATA), and the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). For more information, visit www.elliottaviation.com. Elliott Aviation is majority-owned by Summit Park.

