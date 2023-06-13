"Biotechnology Nourishes Life", CABIO explores the development of Synthetic Biology Industry

WUHAN, China, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, 2023, the Synthetic Biology Technology Development Summit was held in Wuhan Optics Valley. The Summit was hosted by China Biotech Fermentation Industry Association and jointly undertaken by CABIO Biotech (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., Hubei Society for Microbiology and Wuhan Society for Microbiology. Yan Xingchun, Director of Construction and Financing Division, Optics Valley Biolake; Yu Xuejun, chairman of China Biotech Fermentation Industry Association, Yi Dewei, chairman of CABIO, and relevant leaders of Wuhan Biological Office jointly unveiled the Summit Forum and delivered speeches.

The Summit responded positively to the national "14th Five-Year Plan" and invited top experts and scholars in the field of synthetic biology from various sectors to share and discuss cutting-edge synthetic biology technologies, and to jointly explore the direction of industrialization. On the morning of June 9, renowned scholars including Yuan Yingjin, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and professor at Tianjin University, Wu Jiong, a foreign academician of the Russian Academy of Engineering, CEO of Suzhou Everhealth Sciences Co., Ltd., distinguished professor at Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, and Huang Fenghong, director of the Oil Crops Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences gathered at the forum from various scientific research institutions nationwide to discuss topics such as the application of synthetic biology, bio-manufacturing, and the opportunities and challenges of human health in the future.

As the main organizer of this Synthetic Biology Technology Development Summit, CABIO is one of the earliest high-tech enterprises engaged in the production of polyunsaturated fatty acids and fat-soluble nutrients by microbial synthesis in China. CABIO has always believed that the bio-economy will become a keyword for social and economic development, and has put forward a roadmap and strategy for the development of synthetic biology within the company.

In recent years, CABIO has actively laid out synthetic biology, and built eight platforms, including biological information and biological computing platform, gene synthesis and gene editing platform, intelligent fermentation and metabolism fine regulation platform, efficient intelligent separation and refining platform and biotechnology achievements pilot transformation platform, among others. These platforms have enabled the creation of a bio-manufacturing technology chain with synthetic biology at its core, providing strong support for the development of new product pipelines. After many years of accumulation, CABIO has established a synthetic biology research lab and developed different chassis expression systems from various sources. This enables precise gene editing, multi-gene fragment assembly and co-expression, yeast genome rearrangement, and high-throughput screening and testing of strains.

With a focus on creating applications, CABIO has leveraged its existing synthetic biology technology platform to develop high value strategic products such as 2'-fucosyl lactose (2'-FL), 3'-sialic acid lactose (3'-SL), 6'-sialic acid lactose (6'-SL) and Lacto-N-neotetraose (LNnT). The project "Key Technology Development of Astaxanthin Synthesis by Artificial Yeast", developed in cooperation with Tianjin University, has entered the pilot stage and successfully produced astaxanthin bacteria, laying the foundation for industrialization. Similarly, the "Construction of α-arbutin Synthetic Strain Based on Bacillus licheniformis", completed in cooperation with Hubei University, has achieved an industry-leading level in substrate conversion efficiency and is currently preparing for a pilot test. In terms of the product layout for HMOs, CABIO has begun researching their efficacy and exploring possible mechanisms.

CABIO will capitalize on the opportunity of the new technological revolution, utilizing synthetic biology as the technical foundation, focusing on cutting-edge biotechnology, and continuously exploring the boundless possibilities in this field. Our aim is to empower life nutrition and health with biotechnology.

