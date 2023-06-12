Stream Realty Partners Invests In Future Of CRE By Sponsoring College Students Through Project Destined

DALLAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners has teamed up with Project Destined to give 12 college students in the Dallas market the opportunity to learn about commercial real estate through a work-based curriculum this summer.

Project Destined is a social impact vehicle that trains high school students, college students, and military veterans to be owners and stakeholders in the communities in which they live. The platform offers various avenues to introduce diverse talent to the commercial real estate industry.

Stream, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, has partnered with Project Destined to provide a nine-week, work-based training program to students attending The University of Texas at Dallas, Southern Methodist University, Texas A&M University, University of North Texas at Dallas, and Texas Christian University. Through a curriculum of workshops, executive speaker series, and site visits, students will receive education in market research, property analysis, asset valuation, and deal financing. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in continuing education courses in financial modeling, investment management, capital markets, and affordable housing.

Stream's partnership with Project Destined is part of the company's ongoing environmental, social, and governance efforts to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion while creating a culture of equity at all levels.

