MOLLI Surgical Honoured as a Top Workplace in Health Care for 2023

MOLLI Surgical selected as one of the Best Workplaces in Health Care for second consecutive year

TORONTO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOLLI Surgical is proud to announce that our organization has been recognized on the 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Health Care list. The company received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

"We are incredibly honoured and thrilled to once again receive this prestigious recognition," said Ananth Ravi, President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical Inc. "Winning for a consecutive year is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team and the exceptional work we do in advancing the field of precision medicine. We remain dedicated to improving the lives of individuals on their cancer journey by providing cutting-edge medical devices that empower care teams to deliver the highest standard of care. This achievement reinforces our mission and fuels our passion to continue pushing boundaries and making a lasting impact in the fight against breast cancer."

About MOLLI Surgical:

MOLLI Surgical started with one patient's voice — a patient who asked if there was a way to make her breast cancer journey better. Her voice led to the creation of our flagship wire and radiation-free technologies — MOLLI 2® and MOLLI re.markable™. Our innovations are intended to replace outdated procedures to mark lesions for surgical removal with greater precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. We are obsessed with every detail of our design process to ensure surgeons and radiologists have the best possible tools in their hands to support an improved patient experience.

MOLLI® has been recognized by TIME as one of 2022's "Best Inventions" in the Medical Care category and named to Fast Company's list of the "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing technology breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. We are proud to build the advanced solutions that patients and physicians prefer.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

